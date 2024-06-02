Sandhurst's slick second-term surge blows Eaglehawk away

Sandhurst consolidated its position at the top of the BFNL ladder with a comprehensive 72-point win over top-five side Eaglehawk at the QEO on Saturday.
A five-goal burst in 12 minutes in the second quarter broke the game open for the undefeated Dragons and they cruised to a 17.10 (112) to 6.4 (40) win.
The Hawks went into the game without a handful of key players and, to rub salt into their wounds, the absentee list was extended during the game with inter-league squad members Charlie Langford and Ben Thompson both facing stints on the sidelines with calf and hamstring injuries respectively.
Langford limped off three minutes into the second term, while Thompson departed in the second half when the contest was decided.
For much of the first quarter-and-a-half the Hawks were right in the contest.
In that period it was a scrappy, error-riddled game that suited the Hawks.
Their defence was holding up well and when Jack O'Shannessy capped off some fine work from Billy Evans and Riley Neaves the Hawks were within 11 points against a Sandhurst side that needed some sort of spark.
That spark was generated by the premier player in the competition Lachlan Tardrew.
The midfielder intercepted a handball deep in the forward pocket, broke a tackle and snapped a goal.
Tardrew's goal started the 12-minute surge that took the game away from the Borough.
Wingman Caleb Connick found Lachlan Hood in space and his set shot sailed through the middle.
Crafty veteran Nick Stagg roved a pack and snapped a clever goal before the impressive Harrison Free pushed forward from half-back to kick his second goal of the game.
Free backed his goal up with a brilliant individual effort to set-up a Ferg Greene goal.
Free won a contested footy in the middle of the ground, surged clear from the pack and, on a day when kicking inside 50 wasn't at an elite level, hit Greene on the chest with a perfectly weighted and placed kick.
The game had been in the balance midway through the quarter, but by half-time the Dragons had a 41-point lead and the four points were secured.
The undermanned Hawks never gave up in the second half, but the class gulf between the two teams was evident.
Sandhurst kicked 9.4 to 4.3 after the main break and finished with 10 individual goalkickers for the match, headed by Greene with four and co-coach Bryce Curnow with three.
"We thought we didn't have a bad player and the ability to apply pressure, turn the ball over and then play our brand of offence... we're pretty happy for sure,'' Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
"Eaglehawk brought really good pressure early and we went into the game wanting to do the same thing. It was a messy first quarter and a bit, but I thought the back end of the first quarter and parts of the second quarter we started to show some dominance.
"Overall, we're happy with the performance."
In a pleasing sign for the Dragons several of their younger players impressed in a game where the club was without key duo Noah Walsh and Joel Wharton.
"In the first half, in particular, Caleb (Connick) and Harry Free were probably two of the better players on the ground,'' Connick said.
"Cobi (Maxted) all day was exceptional, Connor Sexton in the ruck was really good and Darcy Mills has had a really good year.
"We looked at the 22 we had today and we couldn't find anyone that didn't play their role."
A bruised and battered Borough were best served by defender Oscar Madden, who started on Curnow in the first quarter and then shifted onto Greene when Langford was injured. O'Shannessy finished with three goals and Jonty Neaves kicked two goals.
"Going into the game we knew it was going to be a tough game and we needed everything to go our way,'' Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said.
"I thought we were able to put together some good patches, but we were beaten by a better side on the day."
Matheson said Kal Geary, Darcy Richards, Brayden Frost and Corey Roberts were unlikely to return for next week's clash with Maryborough, while Langford and Thompson faced multiple weeks on the sidelines.
Brody Rowles will return from suspension to face the Magpies.
