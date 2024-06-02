Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Golden piece of Bendigo's hotel history up for grabs with $1.7 price tag

BL
By Ben Loughran
June 2 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The freehold for the Hibernian Hotel is up for grabs in Bendigo. Picture supplied
The freehold for the Hibernian Hotel is up for grabs in Bendigo. Picture supplied

The chance to grab a golden piece of Bendigo's hospitality and entertainment history is there for the right buyer with the freehold for the Hibernian Hotel hitting the market.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.