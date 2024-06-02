Golden piece of Bendigo's hotel history up for grabs with $1.7 price tag

The chance to grab a golden piece of Bendigo's hospitality and entertainment history is there for the right buyer with the freehold for the Hibernian Hotel hitting the market.
The self-proclaimed 'oldest hotel in Bendigo' has come up for grabs with a $1.7 million price tag attached to the investment opportunity.
Potential buyers would be securing the freehold for the venue with the existing tenants entering into a long lease with options until 2054.
The iconic Golden Square watering hole was first established in 1863 with the venue outlasting many of the pubs and hotels which have opened and closed in that 161 year time period.
The hotel itself sits on a 1208 square-metre parcel of land at the corner of High Street and Beech Street.
Inside the venue there is a thriving public and sports bar with TAB and a pool table as well as a fully equipped commercial kitchen.
It also contains a sizable dining room and two separate function rooms along with a beer garden and alfresco dining options.
There is even a playground to keep the children entertained.
