Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Review

Maryborough valiant in defeat against Bulldogs after week in the spotlight

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 2 2024 - 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maryborough's Ash Humphrey was one of his sides best against Square. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Maryborough's Ash Humphrey was one of his sides best against Square. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

After a week of drama at Princes Park, Maryborough returned to the playing arena for its first game since announcing its potential departure from the BFNL.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.