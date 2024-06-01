Crash near Bendigo: ute damaged, emergency crews race to scene

UPDATE, 6.17PM: Emergency crews have finished at the scene of the crash.
They raced to the scene before 5pm after reports of someone coming off the road.
The incident unfolded along Bendigo-Maryborough Road, close to the bridge over Spring Creek.
EARLIER: A vehicle has come off the road near Bendigo, leaving traffic lanes blocked.
Emergency crews are at the scene.
They were called to Shelbourne East a short time ago after reports of a ute that had come off of the road.
No-one is trapped.
The incident is unfolding on Bendigo-Maryborough Road.
It is not clear what caused the crash but a photo of the scene shows the ute down in embankment.
The front end is badly damaged.
People who are in the area are urged to drive safely and slow down around emergency crews.
