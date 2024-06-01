Use your brains, helmetless e-scooter riders

Two helmetless teenagers fanged it down View Street's hill a few nights ago in just one of the eyebrow-raising incidents seen during week one of the city's e-scooter trial.
It is the sort of scene people working in the city centre are getting familiar with as Bendigo gets acquainted with as the trial rolls on.
No doubt Bendigo police will be keeping a close eye on Melbourne, where blitzes on reckless e-scooter riders hand out 131 fines on just one day last week.
Bendigo's Highway Patrol is gathering stats of their own and has confirmed they have already caught people doing a host of dangerous things including not wearing helmets and riding with others on board.
"We've been fortunate not to have been called to any collisions involving other vehicles yet," Sergeant Mick McCrann told me a few days ago.
He said police wanted to balance demand for the scooters against the need to get 20,000 people in and out of the city centre safely every day.
Still, the scooters are fun to fang around on.
This reporter has been tearing up streets on his way home from work and finds it much better than trudging around on foot (to be clear, I have not done anything worth a police fine).
Let's just hope those teenagers flying down View Street start using their brains, rather than risk losing them when their heads crack into the pavement.
Tom O'Callaghan is a journalist at the Bendigo Advertiser
