Aunty Fay's life began on the margins. It ended with praise from a premier

UPDATE, 6.00PM: Premier Jacinta Allan has paid tribute to Aunty Fay Carter following the tireless Indigenous advocate's death aged 89.
"Her life began on the margins. Born on the veranda of the Echuca Hospital - because her mum Iris, an Aboriginal woman, was not permitted inside," Ms Allan said.
"It was a story she shared often, resolute that the true history of our state - and its enduring impact on our present - was not forgotten."
More than seven decades after her birth, Aunty Fay spent 18 months in intense negotiations to lock in a landmark native title settlement.
The deal formally recognising the Dja Dja Wurrung People as the Traditional Owners in central Victoria.
For Aunty Fay, that moment and many others were about repaying her Ancestors.
"I am proud to be able to do something for them, because they did not have a voice and they were not able to do anything about what was happening to them," she told the Yoorrook Justice Commission in 2022.
Aunty Fay was born in Echuca on January 1, 1935 and had seen the Elders of her childhood keep their people's cultures, histories and connections to Country alive, she would later tell Yoorrook.
Ms Allan said her impact was felt in so many ways: "through her work with the Aborigines Advancement League, as a member of the Victorian branch of NAIDOC, and as Chair of the Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency".
Ms Allan said it was in that role that she helped implement the Aboriginal child placement principle, which made sure children could remain connected to their family, culture and community.
"Her legacy also lives on through her work for the Aboriginal Community Elders Service - the first of its kind in our nation," she said.
"Because of Aunty Fay, Aboriginal Elders are receiving the compassionate, culturally appropriate care they deserve."
Ms Allan said there were many words to describe Aunty Fay, like "tireless", "grounded", "passionate" and "determined".
"But to me, the word that epitomises Aunty Fay is generosity. She was so overwhelmingly generous - with her time, her wisdom and her work," she said.
"And we just wouldn't have the Victoria we do, without her."
Ms Allan extended her condolences to Wendy, Rodney, Aunty Fay's grandchildren, family and friends.
"Thank you for sharing her with us," she said.
UPDATE, 11.40AM: Aunty Fay Carter had a "beautiful spirit" that shone through every time she smiled and spoke, Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters said.
It comes after Aunty Fay's death, who Ms Chesters called a "remarkable woman who will be remembered for the amazing contribution she that she made".
"Aunty Fay always strived for the best outcomes for First Nations People. Many have lived healthier and more prosperous lives as a result."
Ms Chesters offered her condolences to Aunty Fay's family.
EARLIER: Aunty Fay Carter took great pride in her people's refusal to buckle under the weight of injustice her people have faced.
"When you look at the policies they've put in place over the years to try to make us go away, I think it must have really annoyed and amazed them that we're still here!" she once said.
Much of that was down to people like Aunty Fay, whose recent death has prompted an outpouring of grief.
Known as "Guka" (grandmother) to many, she is being remembered as a woman central to her people's struggle for self-determination.
Aunty Fay was a guide for many in her family who have also dedicated their lives to self determination, Indigenous group DJAARA said in a statement.
The Dja Dja Wurrung and Yorta Yorta woman was happiest when she was with her family, the group said.
"Aunty Fay always strived for the best outcomes for Aboriginal People, whether she was volunteering to progress self-determination for her People, working for government, or for the community-run organisations she served, DJAARA said.
"May she go in peace to the dreaming and be received by her Ancestors with the love she generously shared with her family and our community."
More to come.
