If you're out this weekend, think of Pat

We've been reporting all week about the missing Heathcote man, Pat Connally.
His family has made pleas, as have the police.
For anybody who has seen him to come forward with news.
For anybody who sighted his familiar white Toyota Landcruiser as it made its way around the remote roads near his home in Baynton to tell them.
So far, the leads on where Pat could be have been slim.
Police are now rethinking how they search for him, a week after he vanished in central Victoria, Tom O'Callaghan reports.
The scouring of roads and bushland for the 74-year-old who failed to return home on Friday, May 24 have been unsuccessful.
His family and police don't know where he could be.
If you are travelling around this weekend, keep Pat front and centre in your mind, and keep an eye out for him wherever you travel.
No tip is too silly, police have said. Phone them into CrimeStoppers or your nearest police station if you see anything.
Juanita Greville, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.