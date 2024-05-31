Who were the winners and losers from the latest big rain downpours?

There's more rain on the way for Victoria.
That's the good news after there were plenty of winners and losers in the first promising rain front to pass across the state for weeks.
Shepparton and other areas in central and northern Victoria were the big winners this time around.
Shepparton has recorded a mighty 58mm already in the past 24 hours, most after 7pm.
Kyabram has had 33mm, Albury 32mm, Wangaratta 36mm and Echuca 33mm.
Bendigo got 24.4mm to 9am on May 31 at the Bureau's gauge at the airport.
The Bureau of Meteorology says more fronts are on the way - with another on Tuesday and another at the end of next week.
There will be some showers about this weekend as well.
Many believe Thursday and Friday's rain - whether it produced the big totals most were looking for on not - signal a change to the monotonously dry weather patterns at least.
Other rain totals to 7am (Friday):
Swan Hill 15mm, Charlton 14mm, Mildura 9mm.
Edenhope 13mm, Horsham 9mm, Stawell 14, Warracknabeal 9mm.
Casterton 11mm, Dartmoor 11mm, Hamilton 12mm, Ballarat 12mm.
The rain front is still moving across Gippsland which has recorded falls of 21mm at Omeo, Latrobe Valley 8mm, Bairnsdale 5mm.
High country areas received a welcome drenching as well with Falls Creek topping the state with 85mm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.