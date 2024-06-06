Hamptons style and lots of living space in Jackass Flat

A new home is a great thing to have, but not always an easy thing to achieve.
There is an alternative however, because this home provides the benefits of "a new build without having to go through the process of building at the moment," sales associate Ella Douche said.
"This home is basically brand new; built just two years ago. The owner built it as their dream home and then got their dream job somewhere else. They've hardly lived in it."
They really like it though because "they're actually looking to do the same floorplan in the new location."
Ella notes that this home has been built for someone to live in and love.
"It's something a bit different to some parts of the Jackass Flat market. There have been a lot of investment builds in Jackass Flat. It's nice to see, and coming onto the market, people building some nice custom homes."
That is to say, this home has been built up to a high standard to live in, rather than down to a price to maximise rental yield.
"It's been built for someone to owner-occupy; the features and the standard of the build, the stone benchtops, the pendant lights, the raked ceilings, and so on.
"It has three living areas plus a study. It has room for everyone in there. It is a really good floorplan as well."
There's also a covered outdoor entertaining area under the main roof, a private low-maintenance backyard, and a double garage with internal access.
The kitchen is in the centre of the home. It has direct access to the study and it's open plan with what is effectively two large living areas. It has a huge island bench with a double sink, stone bench tops, gas for the cooktops and oven, and a sizeable butler's pantry.
The bedrooms each have built-in robes, plus there's a walk-in linen cupboard and a dedicated laundry.
The main bedroom includes a walk-in robe and an ensuite with a double vanity, a walk-in shower and a separated toilet.
The family bathroom also has a walk-in shower, plus a bath and a vanity, and the toilet is also separate.
The property's location has benefits too, being close to parks, the golf course, walking tracks and more, as well as being a very short drive into Bendigo CBD. There's also public transport available nearby.
Ella also describes the location as a very nice neighbourhood, with some other great houses in the area and more quality new builds appearing too.
