Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Police

Missing man latest: police rethink tactics in Pat Connally search

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 1 2024 - 12:09pm, first published May 31 2024 - 5:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are rethinking their approach to the search for Pat Connally, which has included police on motorbikes. Pictures supplied, file
Police are rethinking their approach to the search for Pat Connally, which has included police on motorbikes. Pictures supplied, file

Police are rethinking how they search for missing man Pat Connally a week after he vanished in central Victoria.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.