Missing man latest: police rethink tactics in Pat Connally search

Police are rethinking how they search for missing man Pat Connally a week after he vanished in central Victoria.
They have been scouring roads and bushland since the 74-year-old Heathcote man failed to return home on Friday, May 24 and have for any type of information the public can provide.
Police are now sending "specialist" search officers home.
Officers have struggled to find hard leads that would help them zero their search into specific areas around Baynton, where he was last seen, or any other areas he may be.
They have instead stretched their searches into more geographic areas in the hope of coming across Mr Connally or his white Toyota Landcruiser ute (registration number 1CX-100).
Those searches have included specialist dirt bikes, helicopters and other tactics.
Police have long conceded they could be looking in the wrong spot for a man who disappeared with a full tank of petrol.
A spokesperson said police were not abandoning on-the-ground searches.
"Units are still actively patrolling within the Heathcote and Lancefield areas," they said.
Police have not ruled out another rethink if more information comes to light.
They have urged people who may have sighted Mr Connally to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.