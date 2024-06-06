Bendigo Advertiser
Five bedroom brick homestead in Strathfieldsaye

By Feature Property
June 6 2024 - 4:05pm
Five bedroom brick homestead in Strathfieldsaye
Five bedroom brick homestead in Strathfieldsaye

5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 191 Guys Hill Road, Strathfieldsaye
  • $750,000 - $790,000
  • LAND: 858 square metres (approximately)
  • AGENCY: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Andrew Murphy 0407 303 386
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Agent Andrew Murphy describes this home as "meticulously crafted," and "impeccably maintained".

