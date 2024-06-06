Five bedroom brick homestead in Strathfieldsaye

Agent Andrew Murphy describes this home as "meticulously crafted," and "impeccably maintained".
The floorplan shows over 216 square metres of internal space, plus a sheltered outdoor entertaining area with its own fireplace, plus a full width front porch, plus a double garage with internal access.
The build also takes advantage of the corner block location, with the facade facing Brentwood Drive.
The living spaces are large and numerous. At the Guys Hill Road end there's a large living space near a few of the bedrooms (each of which has a built-in robe).
Towards the other end of the home is the main entrance and the main bedroom with a built-in robe, a walk-in robe and an ensuite with a double vanity, a walk-in shower and a toilet.
In between is the formal lounge room which you can see the front porch travel around, plus the open plan kitchen meals and casual living space.
The kitchen has been renovated and now has stone waterfall benchtops (including a breakfast bar area) along with gas cooktops, an electric oven, a range hood and a dishwasher.
The home also has other features such as ducted gas heating, ducted evaporative cooling, landscaped gardens and a convenient location.
