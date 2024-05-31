Bendigo Braves to face their greatest rival in Steve Kelly Round

It's the most important night of the Bendigo Braves' regular season on Saturday.
The Braves' men and women host NBL1 South arch-rival the Ballarat Miners in the annual Steve Kelly Round fixture.
One of the Braves' greatest contributors on and off the court, Kelly passed away in 2020 after a battle with cancer.
A member of the Braves' first SEABL championship-winning team in 1988, Kelly played in some enthralling battles with Ballarat over his decorated career and there was no team he liked to beat more than the Miners.
The player judged the most valuable player for Bendigo men against Ballarat will be awarded the Steve Kelly Memorial Shield.
Saturday night's game shapes as the biggest test of the season so far for the men's squad.
The Miners are flying at the top of the table with a 9-3 win/loss record, while the Braves are 15th with a 6-8 record.
The player the Braves must stop is Miners' import Tyler Rudolph, who is seventh in the league in scoring with an average of 21.3 points per game.
Last weekend he had games of 34 points and 30 points in wins over Diamond Valley and Knox.
Former Bendigo guard Luke Rosendale is averaging 14 points, four rebounds and four assists per game for the Miners.
Bendigo's best form is clearly good enough to trouble the top teams. The problem for the Braves is a lack of consistency.
If the Braves can produce four quarters of solid basketball then they'll be in with a chance down the stretch to upstage the Miners.
Meanwhile, the Braves women are expected to get the points over Ballarat.
The absence of star centre Meg McKay has hurt the Braves in recent weeks, but they still should have enough class and depth to see off the Miners.
The Miners, who are coached by Bendigo Spirit WNBL coach Kennedy Kereama, lost their two matches last weekend by a combined 89 points, but they were without Bendigo Spirit duo Abbey Wehrung and Mehryn Kraker.
Offensively, the Braves hopes will centre around guard Amy Atwell, who scored 33 points in last Sandringham's 84-82 loss to Sandringham and 34 points in Saturday night's win over Diamond Valley.
It's at the defensive end where the Braves need to tighten the screws.
In five matches without McKay the Braves conceded on average 85.6 points per game.
The women's match tips-off at 5.30pm at Red Energy Arena, with the men's match to follow from 7.30pm.
