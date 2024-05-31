'We're really excited to show what we've got': Storm coach Freeman

STRATHFIELDSAYE coach Luke Freeman has heard all the talk around town about Sandhurst and Gisborne being the two clear cut best sides in the Bendigo Football Netball League this year.
That's why he and his Storm players are champing at the bit over the next fortnight to have a crack at both of them consecutively.
While the Dragons (5-0, 451.0%) and Bulldogs (4-1, 287.7%) have duly lived up to their pre-season hype so far, the Storm under new coach Freeman haven't put a foot wrong yet.
The Storm are an unbeaten 5-0 and in second position sandwiched between the Dragons and Bulldogs on the ladder ahead of Saturday's trip to Gardiner Reserve to take on Gisborne.
"We've been setting ourselves challenges every week whether it be against teams that played finals last year or teams that are around us. We've had challenges thrown at us every week and passed the test up until this point," Freeman said on Friday.
"But these are the two teams that everyone around town has been talking about since pre-season, so we're really excited to show what we've got against them.
"We're playing some good football at the moment, so we're going down there with a lot of confidence.
"We understand it doesn't matter where Gisborne is on the ladder, it's a tough place to go and play footy because they play their ground so well, but we think we're in a really good position at the moment to have a crack."
With North Melbourne's VFL side having a bye this weekend the Storm named tough midfielder Bode Stevens in their side on Thursday night.
Ruckman George Simpson returns and faces a big task against Gisborne's Braidon Blake, while veteran Shannon Geary, Charles Dole and Zach Charles are also inclusions into the Storm side that beat Kangaroo Flat by 83 points last start.
One of the lynchpins of the Storm's 5-0 start to the season has been the consistency of their midfield group headed by the quartet of Matt Harvey, Daniel Clohesy, Lachlan Gill and Riley Wilson.
Last round against the Roos the foursome combined for 180 possessions, 36 marks and 25 clearances.
Freeman was glowing in his assessment of all four over the first five rounds of the season.
"Lachie is just a beast now. He has got bigger and stronger and taken his fitness to a new level," Freeman said.
"He is just getting the job done everywhere; he gets down back and helps the defenders, he wins contests through the middle and does damage up forward.
"We only had Matt part-time last year after he went overseas and when he came back he played forward, just for conditioning as much as anything.
"But to be able to let him loose back in the midfield this year has given us a reminder of just what a quality footballer he is.
"Chlos just keeps on doing what he does best... he's less frills than the other boys, but the work he does inside makes the other boys look really good on the outside.
"And Riley is probably the one who doesn't get mentioned a lot, but he's having the season of his life at the moment as a midfielder, but also going forward and kicking goals as well.
"Our midfield has been incredible this year and we know we are going to have to be very respectful of Gisborne's midfield, which has a lot of quality.
"We have absolute faith in how deep we go in our midfield, which has been a driving force for us, so we'll back our boys in to get the job done."
Both sides will be heading into Saturday fresh after having last week off courtesy of the split round.
The Bulldogs' last outing was a 34-point win over Eaglehawk in a game in which class midfielder Brad Bernacki was best on ground with 35 possessions, eight clearances and one goal.
Gisborne will again be without captain and gun defender Jack Reaper, who was concussed against Golden Square three weeks ago, while the pair of wingman Sam Graham and Liam Spear have headed overseas.
The Storm will be minus one of their key forward options with Malik Gordon sidelined with a shoulder injury.
In Saturday's other round seven games in the BFNL, ladder-leader Sandhurst hosts Eaglehawk at the QEO, Kangaroo Flat is at home to Castlemaine and Maryborough plays Golden Square.
It's a big day for Maryborough at Princes Park as the club holds a past players day and reunions for its 1974 and 1999 premiership teams.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Junior Football League is headed to Ballarat on Saturday for the annual Goldfields Challenge.
Five games between Bendigo and Ballarat will be played, with the first beginning at 10am:
10am - under-13 boys (Frank Bourke Oval).
10.15am - under-14 girls (CE Brown Reserve).
11.30am - under-14 boys (Frank Bourke Oval).
11.45am - under-16 girls (CE Brown Reserve).
1.15pm - under-15 boys (Frank Bourke Oval)
