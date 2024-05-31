'They're going to put me and my kids out on the street': mother-of-two

The continuing rental crisis has seen desperate Bendigo house hunters being targeted by scammers.
"If the story is too good to be true, it probably is," says mother-of-two Che Holland, who has come up against fraudsters four times since she started looking for a house in mid-April.
"If I was as naive and as silly as some people, they would've had my money and I would've lost it and been deeper in the s***," she said.
But each time she was pushed to provide her personal and financial details when it didn't seem right, Ms Holland pushed back, asking for inspections, documents and explanations.
One of the supposed rentals was a three bedroom, two bathroom property in Hargreaves Street for $400.
When Ms Holland went there she found a sign on the door saying the place wasn't for rent and that the information advertising it was a scam.
She felt gutted by the experience, because of the impact on the current residents as well as herself.
"When I went to Hargraves Street and saw there was a sign on the door, my heart sank for those people that live there because obviously we weren't the first to do that," she said.
When she confronted the supposed landlord on Facebook, they insisted the place was still available.
"I'm presently searching for a reliable tenant and the house is still open for applications and can be secured," they wrote.
"If you're interested, you can apply, provide your information, sort out the lease agreement sent to you and once signed, I will provide the keys on May 24th. Currently, I am out of town due to my daughter's wedding preparations. If you're interested, let's proceed and finalise the lease."
Another property advertised on the informal market, in Murphy Street, Kennington, was one Ms Holland had already applied and been knocked back for by the managing agents.
But the scammer told her they were the owner, who had since taken it back into private management.
Another scam, relating to a property at Forbes Court, North Bendigo, referred her to a dodgy spreadsheet disguised as a real estate application platform.
Priority1 real estate agency director Chris Bone said he was aware of a case where scammers had tried to get people to provide financial information through what was supposedly the Apply Now platform.
"It was the first time I've heard of it happening," he said.
"People should only be using the sites available on the real estate agents websites, because they are secure."
Victoria Police said there were no statistics available on this type of impersonation scam but that anecdotally it happened most often in Melbourne's CBD and inner city suburbs.
A spokesperson said people should protect themselves by never signing a lease agreement or making payment before having viewed a property.
"Offenders will often create a sense of urgency by saying the property won't be available for much longer, or that they have other people waiting to put down a deposit," police warned.
"They may also say that they are interstate or overseas and consequently the property is unavailable for viewing."
Ms Holland said these experiences "get your hopes up, then crush you all at once".
The 45-year-old estimates she has looked at 15 or 20 properties in the six weeks since she was given 60 days notice out of the blue.
She has applied for almost all of them with, so far, no success.
A former aged care, now disability care worker, Ms Holland moved to Bendigo to be close to her mother soon after her now 13-year-old daughter was born.
"You have a baby and need your mum," she says.
She was only a teenager herself at the time.
"I was tough and did it all by myself at 16.
"Being a single mum's hard but I have an amazing village - my mum and my stepdad, my sister and nieces and brother in law - it's an absolutely amazing village.
"I wouldn't be standing here without them."
Now after four years in her current house, she will have to leave it.
A tough customer named after the revolutionary Che Guevara, she nevertheless becomes emotional talking about her situation.
"I don't have anywhere to go," Ms Holland says, wiping away tears.
"They are going to put me and my kids out on the street and we're going to be homeless.
"I'm doing everything in my power to stop that but what can I do?"
Haven Home Safe have given her a last-resort undertaking they will put the family up in a boarding house but she says she wouldn't take her kids into that sort of environment.
Her mother and stepfather, who live in a retirement home, are unable to help.
As the days tick by towards her June 18 deadline Ms Holland, increasingly desperate, has pinned her hopes on a stroke of luck of some kind.
"I can do this, I just need a break," she says.
"I don't want anything handed to me. I work hard for everything I've got.
"But I just need a break."
Police say that anyone who has been the victim of cybercrime, should talk to them or use online forums such as ReportCyber and the ESafety Commissioner.
Anyone with knowledge of particular scam incidents or those responsible for them is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au"
