Contenders or pretenders: Bridgewater, Mitiamo in key LVFNL battle

Mitiamo and Bridgewater will get a good guide as to where they sit in the LVFNL A-grade pecking order when they meet at Bridgewater on Saturday.
The Superoos sit on top of the ladder ahead of the round eight clash, but they have a point to prove after losing to Pyramid Hill in their only previous clash with a top-four team this season.
Bridgewater is in fourth place with a 4-2 record and has built some momentum in recent weeks. The next step in the Mean Machine's development is toppling a top four rival.
"Bridgewater has some new recruits and they've shown some good improvement this year, so it should be a good game,'' Mitiamo coach Jen Wilson said.
"I thought we rebounded (from the loss to Pyramid Hill) really well last week and the girls are really hungry to do well.
"To lose to Pyramid Hill took the spotlight off us a little bit, which was nice. It's easier to hunt teams rather than be the hunted.
"The competition is great and there's not one team that is a standout, which is different to the last couple of years. You don't know from one week to the next who is going to knock off who, which makes for an exciting year."
The battle within the battle on Saturday is the clash between two of the stars of the competition - Bridgewater goal defence Carly Van Den Heuvel versus Mitiamo goal attack Laura Hicks.
"It will be a good match-up. She (Van Den Heuvel) will try to keep Laura quiet,'' Wilson said.
"We're lucky that we have Carly Scholes in the goal ring as well. She just goes about her business and she's so accurate."
In the other LVFNL A-grade games on Saturday, Pyramid Hill is on the rebound from its first loss of the season and should defeat the winless Inglewood, Newbridge should consolidate third spot by defeating Calivil United, while Bears Lagoon-Serpentine can take a big step towards a finals berth if it can defeat MGYCW.
