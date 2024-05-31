Vacancy sign lit up - how does the BFNL get back to its ideal 10 clubs?

IF the Bendigo Football Netball League was a 10-room motel it would have the "vacancy" sign lit up out the front.
The 10 rooms represent the number of clubs the league believes is the ideal amount for it, but right now just nine of those "rooms" are being occupied.
And at the end of this season it may be just eight rooms being filled as Maryborough weighs up its future.
Even if Maryborough is to stay in the competition beyond this year, it still leaves the BFNL one short of what is considered its ideal 10-club competition in 2025.
The BFNL had a 10-club competition up until last year, but the departure of Kyneton to the Riddell District league reduced it to nine with the very real threat now of Maryborough following suit.
The Magpies have this week put their future up for consideration, with the club informing its members and supporters of a resolution to "investigate moving to another league".
Moving to another league, which would be the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league, would be as either a stand-alone or merged club, while president Scott Quinlan also told the Bendigo Advertiser this week the club hasn't ruled out remaining in the BFNL beyond this year.
A members and supporters vote will be held next week that will set in motion the future direction of the club.
While the Maryborough situation plays out over the coming months, the BFNL too will have an eye to its future and how it can again return to a 10-club competition.
Whenever there's talk of the BFNL looking at new clubs, there's two that immediately spring to mind - and they both have history tied to the competition.
Echuca and Rochester and both former Bendigo league clubs now playing in the Goulburn Valley league.
Echuca left the Bendigo league in 1973 having played in it since 1949, while there was also an earlier stint in the competition between 1924 and 1939.
The BFNL and Echuca have had talks in recent years about the Murray Bombers rejoining the competition and there was also informal discussions held in 2013.
Back in 2013 then Echuca president Brett Stevens said the league would be prepared to listen to what the BFNL had to offer, with the status quo ultimately remaining as is.
If another approach was to come from the BFNL, present day Echuca president Justin Hatefield on Friday said: "I don't think you ever want to discount anything."
"I'm certainly not saying that we're ready to jump ship, but you do want to keep all your options open.
"I honestly think it needs to be a higher discussion, not just one club to one AFL hub, I think it needs to be several AFL hubs having discussions around how we can better football - that's the bigger discussion that needs to be had.
"Where we're situated at the moment, we're reasonably comfortable in the Goulburn Valley league. But in saying that I think the whole of country Victoria needs to be reviewed.
"Whether there was a promotion/relegation system or something like that, I think everyone could benefit from teams being able to freely move from league to league when they are strong and not so strong so they have the ability not to be smashed every week and recover.
"We all go through good times and bad times and I think we need to have a system that reflects that."
Echuca - 80km north of Bendigo - has won the past two senior flags in the GVFL and is currently second on the ladder behind the Shepparton Swans, while the club's under-18s have been a powerhouse in recent years.
Echuca's great rivals in the GVFL is Rochester, with the two clubs having been playing against each other since 1874.
That included many battles in the Bendigo league, which Rochester departed in 1971.
However, Rochester was refused a clearance by the Bendigo league and subsequently went into recess in 1972 before joining the Goulburn Valley league in 1973.
And it would seem there's long memories at Rochester for the way in which the club was treated by the Bendigo league upon its departure more than 50 years ago.
Known as the Demons back then, Rochester - just over 60kms north of Bendigo - was a one-time power of the Bendigo league winning four premierships in six years between 1958 and 1963.
Among those premiership seasons was 1962 when Rochester famously went through the year undefeated - a feat that wouldn't be achieved in the Bendigo league again until almost 50 years later when Golden Square did the same in 2011.
The Tigers are in the flag mix this year, sitting third on the ladder, no doubt getting plenty of satisfaction four weeks ago when they beat arch-rivals Echuca by seven points and don't have any intention of looking to revisit their Bendigo roots.
"I wouldn't think so," Rochester president Justin Cleary answered when asked if the Tigers would entertain any prospective interest in the BFNL.
"We've had the long time support of the GVFL; we're celebrating 150 years of history this year and a lot of that was in the Bendigo competition, but we think we're in a good place."
While Rochester's days in the Bendigo league are long gone, the Tigers are represented in the Bendigo Junior Football League.
Meanwhile, Loddon Valley league club Maiden Gully YCW has made it clear its aspirational goal is to be a BFNL club.
Both the BFNL and Maiden Gully YCW had hoped that transition could begin with the introduction of an Eagles' under-18 team into the BFNL this year, but the proposed move was declined by the now defunct AFLCV commission.
However, the Eagles appear to have a significant amount of work still ahead of them to get themselves to a standard to be able to compete in the Bendigo league and given the hardship Maryborough has endured and lopsided nature of its results, crucial for the league is not just bringing in a new club for the sake of it that isn't ready for the step-up.
"Maiden Gully YCW isn't looking at coming in next year; they see it as a process," BFNL chair Carol McKinstry said.
"It (the Eagles joining next year) was on the table if we had been able to get their under-18s into the competition this year, but when that was stifled it has put it back.
"But it's not just about football, it's also about netball. We're not expecting clubs to come in and dominate and win the flag in their first season and we learned a lot of lessons when Strathfieldsaye was a start-up club (in 2009).
"At the end of the day we want competitive games and we want clubs from both a football and netball perspective that are a good fit for this league."
From a surrounding district league perspective, one such club that offers an all-round football and netball package is the Heathcote District league's White Hills, which since 2010 has won 26 premierships as a club - seven football (but still chasing that elusive first senior flag since 1988) and 19 netball (including four A grade).
However, White Hills president Damian O'Brien reaffirmed the Demons are certainly content in the HDFNL.
"We're very comfortable where we are and very happy with the administration and leadership of the HDFNL," O'Brien said.
"It isn't a topic that has been broached widely, but certainly anecdotally in terms of direct feedback from some of the more senior power brokers and people at the club is there is no appetite or desire to move into the BFNL.
"We're very happy in the HDFNL."
