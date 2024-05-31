COVID, flu cases surge in Bendigo as hospital prepares for busy winter

Have you noticed everyone's a little bit sick at the moment?
The number of cases of respiratory illnesses in the Loddon Mallee region is higher compared to this time last year, according to the public health unit.
"We're also seeing COVID case numbers and hospitalisations increase consistent with state-wide trends," Loddon Mallee Public Health Unit medical director Dr Naveen Tenneti said.
"Bendigo Health has had an average of five COVID-positive patients a day present to its emergency department (ED) in the last week."
As of May 31, 22 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 in the region.
"There is also a high number of patients with other respiratory illnesses in our children's ward," Dr Tenneti said.
Earlier this month, reported cases of flu were almost 1500 higher than the same time last year for the flu season, which starts in May.
That number expected to rise as winter gets underway.
Victorian Chief Health Officer Clare Looker said the best thing to do to protect yourself and your loved ones was get vaccinated.
"The influenza virus changes throughout the year so new vaccines are developed for each season, which is why it's critically important to stay up to date with your shots," she said.
"Flu is highly contagious... while it most often causes mild to moderate illness with symptoms such as fever and cough, severe illness can develop.
"Especially vulnerable are babies, children, older people, and people with underlying medical conditions."
Earlier this month infectious disease physician at the University of Queensland Dr Paul Griffin said the whole country was experiencing higher rates of respiratory diseases.
COVID-19 was escalating quickly while Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV) and influenza had slowed.
There were higher rates of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19, flu, as well as Mycoplasma, a bacterial respiratory infection and Pertussis, whooping cough, than typically expected at this time of year, Dr Griffin said.
