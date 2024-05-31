Magpies' future dominates this week's news

Good afternoon, Addy sports reporter Luke West here.
Welcome to this week's edition of our FootyHQ newsletter.
The major football story of the week has surrounded Maryborough as the Magpies have put their future up for discussion.
The Magpies have informed their members and supporters of the club's resolution to "investigate moving to another league" beyond this year as either a stand-alone or merged club.
However, president Scott Quinlan in a Q and A on Thursday was quick to point out that the club hasn't ruled out the possibility of remaining in the BFNL, where it has played since 1992.
A members and supporters vote next week will determine the next course of action forward for the Magpies.
Our coverage this week of the situation facing the Magpies includes conversations with not only Quinlan, but also BFNL chair Carol McKinstry and former Magpies president Kelvin Noonan.
We've also spoken with both North Bendigo and Lockington-Bamawm United, which are two clubs that have shown there is life after the BFNL.
We will continue to follow the Maryborough discussions closely in the coming weeks as the situation plays out.
Enjoy your football this weekend.
