'I feel very proud': David Rosaia on his 30 years at Bendigo Health

David Rosaia feels "very proud" of his 30 year journey at Bendigo Health.
"I've always wanted to be a leader; to lead people and lead the organisation," the Chief Operating Officer said.
"I love Bendigo, I've got lots of connections here, and for me, it's about how I can help to make sure we've got the best service that we can provide for our community."
Bendigo Health honoured some of the its longest tenured staff, from frontline nurses to executive staff, at a special night on Thursday, May 30.
Awards were given to for 30 years or more of service, in five year increments.
Mr Rosaia said it was an honour and privilege to have served for so long.
"When I first come to the hospital, there was Bendigo Hospital, Anne Caudle Centre and and the Bendigo Psychiatric Center, so I've seen it grow into all one beautiful organisation," he said.
With a background in nursing, Mr Rosaia joined Bendigo Health with an interest in palliative care.
He was the rehabilitation nurse manager for 12 years, before becoming operation manager for medical services, and then chief operating officer in 2021.
Being involved in the building of the new hospital, as well as the new "world-class" 60-bed rehabilitation unit were two major highlights for Mr Rosaia.
"I tell everyone, you don't need to go to Melbourne anymore," he said.
"You don't need to leave, you can do what you want to do at Bendigo Health... we've got every opportunity,
"Unless you want to crack open chests or do brain surgery, you can do it all here."
Chief people officer Melissa Phillips said it was important to recognise those who had contributed to the health service.
"We have a lot of people that work shift work and do on-call, and those things disrupt family lives and personal lives and it's important to recognise and thank people for that," she said.
Seventeen people received awards, with executive assistant Sandra Woolley and registered nurse Annette Pearce notching up 45 years.
