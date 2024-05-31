Depleted Gisborne wary of improved Strathfieldsaye in BFNL netball

Saturday's clash with Strathfieldsaye presents as a danger game for reigning BFNL A-grade netball premiers Gisborne, according to coach Tarryn Rymer.
Gisborne is the only undefeated team in the competition with a 4-0 record, but the Bulldogs enter Saturday's game at Gardiner Reserve without two of their premier players - Claudia Mawson and Kirby Elliott.
Mawson is out because of Super Netball reserves commitments with the Melbourne Vixens, while Elliott was injured at Victorian Netball League training earlier this week when she fell awkwardly, hit her head and suffered concussion.
"It's not ideal to have Claudia and Kirby missing, but it's another opportunity for some of the young girls to step up,'' Rymer said.
"Thankfully, Kirby is fine, but I think under the protocols she'll miss this week and next week.
"Not great timing with Claudia being out as well, but you have to be flexible because you never know when injuries will hit later in the year.
"It's a big step up to play A-grade netball, so this experience for the other girls is important."
Gisborne hosts a Strathfieldsaye squad that has improved markedly in 2024.
The Storm are in fourth place on the ladder with a 3-2 record.
"It could be a danger game for us,'' Rymer said.
"Strathfieldsaye is going well and, I don't know what it is, but they always seem to challenge us.
"We're taking it very seriously and we'll need to string together four quarters of netball."
Putting together four quarters of good netball is not easy when you don't have your best players available, plus the disjointed nature of the BFNL fixture makes it hard to build continuity.
"Like everyone, we've had a few ins and outs and we've had to manage Claudia (Mawson) with her training commitments,'' Rymer said.
"The positive is that we've been able to give some of our younger players an opportunity and we've been able to build combinations in different positions.
"It's been challenging at times getting the balance right, but overall we're happy with how we're going.
"This will only be our second home game for the season.
"It is hard to get some momentum, but it's not just us, it's all teams across the league."
After winning the A-grade and 17-and-under premierships in 2023, Gisborne's depth is arguably the strongest it's been in the club's time in the BFNL.
"We're really lucky in that we have a nice environment where players want to come and thrive,'' Rymer said.
"The girls are happy and they're connecting off court.
"We have girls playing in grades that in previous seasons they might have played one or two grades higher.
"It comes from creating a nice culture in the football and netball club. Having strong 17-and-under teams over the years has really helped us build depth.
"This year's 17-and-under group is new and is really young, they're babies. They're getting better each week and it's good to see them challenged."
In other BFNL games on Saturday, Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat start warm favourites in their respective home games with Eaglehawk and Castlemaine.
The Dragons and Roos also have a balancing act at selection as some of their key players juggle Super Netball reserves and VNL commitments.
Sandhurst, in particular, won't be at full strength for the game against Eaglehawk, but the Dragons have already shown this season that their A-reserve players are more than capable at A-grade level.
While Eaglehawk won't win against the Dragons, it's another wonderful opportunity for the club's younger players to learn from playing one of the best combinations in the BFNL.
Kangaroo Flat sits on top of the ladder because it has played one extra game than Gisborne.
The Roos are starting to build nicely despite some injury concerns through the first six weeks of the season.
