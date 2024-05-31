'Lucky' no-one died: cement truck, two cars crash on highway

Police are investigating why a Volkswagen allegedly braked suddenly on the Midland Highway, triggering a three-vehicle crash involving a cement truck.
Sections of the road at Epsom were closed for an hour on Friday morning, on May 31, as emergency crews worked.
It was not yet clear why the person driving a Volkswagen sedan braked on the road, the Bendigo Highway Patrol's Sergeant Mick McCrann said at the scene.
A Kia sedan hit the back of it, followed by a cement truck, he said.
"We've been very lucky today that we haven't had a serious injury or death," Sergeant McCrann said.
"When you look at the size of the truck - at 12 tonnes - potentially going over the top of a small V-Dub sedan."
Paramedics checked four people for any injuries at the scene.
The road has since reopened.
