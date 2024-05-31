Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Epsom, Shepparton United under the pump in League One Men soccer

AB
By Adam Bourke
May 31 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cooper Arkinstall and his Epsom team-mates are chasing their first win of the League One Men season.
Cooper Arkinstall and his Epsom team-mates are chasing their first win of the League One Men season.

It's only round six of the CV League One Men's soccer season, but it's already crunch time for teams near the bottom of the table.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.