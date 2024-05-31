Epsom, Shepparton United under the pump in League One Men soccer

It's only round six of the CV League One Men's soccer season, but it's already crunch time for teams near the bottom of the table.
With relegation to League Two the potential "prize" for finishing last on the ladder, Epsom and Shepparton United meet in a vital clash at Epsom on Saturday evening.
The Scorpions are last on the ladder with one draw to show from its opening five games, while United is one place ahead of Epsom on the table with one win on the board.
For the Scorpions, in particular, they must get points out of this game.
It's not as if Epsom has played poorly in the opening five rounds.
They were outclassed by Eaglehawk and Tatura in the opening two games, but in the three games since have been in position to at least win games against Shepparton SC, Spring Gully and Shepparton South.
"We're not too far away, it's a case of extending a lead when we have that chance,'' Epsom coach Kyle Smith said.
"We haven't been able to get two goals ahead and we allow the opposition to stay in the game.
"It looks like Tatura will be hard to stop, but everyone else there's probably not too much between them.
"We need to start putting together a full 90 minutes."
Midfielder Cooper Arkinstall has been the standout player for the Scorpions in their difficult start to the season.
The Scorpions opponent on Saturday - Shepparton United - has been the most disappointing team in the first five rounds.
Widely tipped to challenge Tatura for the title this year, United won its opening championship game impressively 4-0, but since then has lost four in a row by a combined scoreline of 13-5.
The key match for the championship contenders is at Tatura on Sunday where the top-of-the-table home side tackles third-placed Strathdale.
The Ibises were ruthless in disposing of Spring Gully 12-0 last round, while the Blues lost 1-0 to second-placed Eaglehawk.
In other matches at the weekend, Eaglehawk faces a danger game when it travels to Shepparton to play Shepparton South, while Spring Gully has the opportunity to return to form when it takes on Shepparton SC in Shepparton.
The match of the round in League One Women is at Strathfieldsaye on Saturday afternoon where the home side Colts United hosts Shepparton United in a battle of second versus third on the ladder.
The winner will stay in touch with championship favourite Spring Gully United, while the loser will fall six points behind the Reds - a big gap considering how potent Spring Gully looks.
Colts' firepower up front with teen sensation Zoe Cail, who has eight goals this season, and the consistent Maddie Ridsdale will be hard for United to stop.
Five of Shepparton United's 12 goals this season have come from the boot of in-form striker Rosemarene Legalo.
Spring Gully makes the trip down the Calder to play League One newcomers Kyneton District.
It's a clash Reds' coach Simon Smith is wary of.
"It's another challenge for us, we haven't been down to Kyneton for a while,'' Smith said.
"We know we have a target on our back because everyone wants to knock off the team at the top."
Tatura is at home to La Trobe Uni on Sunday.
La Trobe could find itself inside the top three on the table at the end of the round if results and margins fall the right way.
Eaglehawk has the opportunity to win its second game of the season when it plays bottom side Shepparton South in Shepparton on Saturday.
The Hawks have lost three games on the trot and would dearly love to secure a second win to stay in touch with the top four.
