Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

We haven't put a line through staying in BFNL: Q & A with Magpie president

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 30 2024 - 4:56pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maryborough walking off the ground after a senior win has become a rare sight in recent years, with the Magpies having now lost 51-consecutive games. The Magpies are pictured above after beating Castlemaine on June 24, 2017, which at that stage ended a 47-game losing streak.
Maryborough walking off the ground after a senior win has become a rare sight in recent years, with the Magpies having now lost 51-consecutive games. The Magpies are pictured above after beating Castlemaine on June 24, 2017, which at that stage ended a 47-game losing streak.

IT'S tough to think of a sporting president in the region with a more demanding role than that of Maryborough Football-Netball Club's Scott Quinlan at the moment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.