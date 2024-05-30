Get down to the pub for a cut, trim or colour, raising funds for RFDS

Need a haircut? Why not support the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) at the same time?
Just Cuts Bendigo is holding a special fundraising night in support of the business' 24th Cut a Rama and outback car trek from Bendigo to Sea World, Queensland.
Owners Graham and Vicki Bird and their team of stylists will bring their scissors and styling chairs to the Bridge Hotel front bar from 7pm on Saturday, June 1.
"Our stylists are ready and raring to do it for the doctor," Mr Bird said.
"We've supported the RFDS for years and Vicki and I are looking forward to joining in on all the Cut a Rama fun.
"Hundreds of Just Cuts stylists live and work in regional salons like ours across Australia.
"We understand the need to fund the healthcare and emergency services the RFDS provide to support the communities that continue to support our small family-owned salons."
On Sunday, June 2, 98 cars and 220 people will depart for the eight-day, 3900km drive.
Just Cuts has been fundraising for the RFDS since 1990, raising more than $510,000.
During the car trek, drivers would use vintage 2WD cars and raises awareness of the disadvantages many Australians face in accessing the medical care residents of major cities take for granted.
According to RFDS research, by 2028 remote Australia will have fewer GPs and physiotherapists while the burden of illness continues to increase.
Just Cuts founder Denis McFadden said he couldn't wait for the Cut a Rama and car trek.
"If you've got a mate with bad hair, or just a bad head, bring them down to the Bridge Hotel from 7pm on June 1st and the Just Cuts Bendigo stylists will fix them up with a fresh new look," he said.
