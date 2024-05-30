Daring acrobats and top quality basketball on offer this weekend in Bendigo

There's a range of activities around Bendigo this weekend as we head towards winter. To submit a notice or for more information about our What's On, please contact email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au, phone: 5434 4470
The Great Moscow Circus is coming to Bendigo to showcase some of the most spectacular physical acts an audience could witness. The circus is set up at the Bendigo Showgrounds and with multiple performances taking place on May 31 and June 1, 2, 5,6,7,8 and 9. Each show lasts for around two hours.
First Nations art gallery Djaa Djuwima's latest exhibition Young Mob Excelling tells the stories of young First Nations people who are making their mark across a range of activities. This gallery showing is an opportunity to share, celebrate and gain insights from a young generation of First Nations people who live in or are connected to Greater Bendigo. The gallery runs until the end of August.
A touch of Paris comes to the Hargreaves Mall. Ginger B will be entertaining visitors with juggling, acrobatics and music from 11am to 2pm on May 31 and June 8 and 22. Why not pair it with a visit to Paris: Impressions of Life 1880 - 1925 being featured at the Bendigo Art Gallery. The event is family friendly with everyone invited to join and enjoy.
Come along and enjoy the family atmosphere, a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. Where: Bendigo Showgrounds. When: Sunday, June 2 from 8.30am to 2pm.
The women and men's teams for the Bendigo Braves will be taking to the court this weekend at the Red Energy Arena. Both teams are playing Ballarat on home turf with the women set to start at 5:30pm and the men at 7:30pm on June 1. Tickets start at $15 for adults.
Get ready for a fashion-forward, eco-conscious experience like no other right here in Bendigo. Every type and size of clothing will be on offer in the Bendigo Town Hall as it turns into a fashion mecca on June 1. The event will run from 10am to 4pm but best get in early before all the popular items sell out.
The Bendigo Symphony Orchestra are taking to the stage on June 2 to perform some of the best classical music. Luke Severn will be conducting for the 2:30pm show at the Ulumbarra Theatre in Bendigo.
