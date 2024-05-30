Swimming series a success for central Victorian clubs

Fast times were the order of the day in the first round of the Swimming Bendigo Super Series at Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre.
The four-round series is an integral part of the swimming calendar for Bendigo Hawks Aquatic, Kangaroo Flat and Bendigo East club members.
About 200 swimmers competed in the opening round, with many achieving qualification times for championship events.
"It's terrific to see the work undertaken by the three swimming clubs come to life with a successful event that went off without a hitch,'' Kangaroo Flat SC president Hugh Richard said.
The second round of the series will be held on June 23.
