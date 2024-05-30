Vereker revved up for V8 SuperUtes debut in Darwin

Kyneton's Brad Vereker hopes his debut in the Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes series is the big break in motorsport he's been waiting for.
Vereker has been selected to drive the #96 Mitsubishi Triton ute in next month's second round of the SuperUtes series in Darwin.
The 37-year-old earned the invitation to drive in the series on the back of consistent form in Hyundai Excel racing in recent years, including winning the Masters Champion title at the 2022 nationals and 10 race victories.
"I've been keen to get into a V8 SuperUte for the past 12 months to be honest. It's exciting, highly professional, with great racing and really good value for money for sponsorship exposure at a national level," Vereker said.
"I only started racing cars three years ago in the Excel Series, but I wanted to take a step up. V8 SuperUtes has some really talented drivers and teams so I'm looking forward to learning as fast as I can against some of the best drivers in the country."
Vereker, who has gained technical support from Sieders Racing Team, said he's likely to reach speeds up to 240-250kmh on the slick Darwin circuit.
"It's a support category to the V8 Supercar series, so it's a really good opportunity in a really good class,'' Vereker said.
"It's a big step up from the class I'm doing now, but I'm excited about the challenge.
"Hopefully, I can go well and the idea is to get a full-time drive next year."
A strong drive could see Vereker earn a drive in the following round in Sydney as well.
"We're not expecting to go to Darwin and win, but we want to have a good result, come away with a clean car and, hopefully, put together a deal for the next round in Sydney,'' Vereker said.
To make the grade in elite motorsport it more often than not comes back to money.
Even one round in Darwin is an expensive exercise for Vereker.
"You get the opportunities, but you can't do it without sponsorship money,'' he said.
"The ute is expensive, but it is quite a cost effective way of racing. We rely heavily on sponsors to do what we want to do.
"My brother's business in Bendigo - VStone in Beischer Street - has jumped on as a major sponsor which has been fantastic.
"I have some local sponsors here in Kyneton as well - Prendergast Earthmoving, Boyers Excavations, AGI Windows, Vereker Bros Smash Repairs and Tyrepower Kyneton.
"We're still looking for more local support, so if anyone out there would like to help us out please get in contact."
The Darwin round of the SuperUtes series is on June 14-16. To sponsor Vereker, phone 0447 920 155.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.