The Addy's weekend football preview, how they match up: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

GISBORNE v STRATHFIELDSAYE
2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
Ask most football followers in the region who they expect will play off in this year's BFNL grand final and they'll most likely say Sandhurst and Gisborne.
While the Dragons and Bulldogs are generating plenty of attention with their impressive form, Strathfieldsaye is just going about its business and has done so to this stage with a perfect 5-0 record.
The Storm have passed every test thrown at them, but the next two weeks with back-to-back games against Gisborne and Sandhurst will certainly show just how Strathfieldsaye stacks up against the competition's dynamic duo..
Task one for the Storm is the difficult trip to Gardiner Reserve on Saturday to play Gisborne.
Both teams control the ball well with the Storm ranked No.1 for marks (128 per game) and Gisborne No.2 (115).
According to Premier Data four Storm midfielders - Matt Harvey (52), Daniel Clohesy (46), Lachlan Gill (42) and Riley Wilson (40) - are all coming off 40-plus touches against Kangaroo Flat last round and their battle against the likes of Gisborne's Brad Bernacki, Flynn Lakey, Jackson Cardillo and Jarrad Lynch will be box office.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 14.11 (95) def Gisborne 9.14 (68).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 19; Gisborne 10.
Selection: Gisborne.
KANGAROO FLAT v CASTLEMAINE
2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
Been an extended break for Castlemaine with the Magpies having back-to-back weeks off courtesy of drawing the short straw of the bye over the split round six.
The Magpies have followed up their season-opening Good Friday win over Maryborough with four defeats in a row ahead of this trip to Dower Park to take on the Roos.
There's no doubt the Magpies are a much tougher side to play against this year and there has been no blowout losses among their four defeats, but given the September ambitions the club has, honourable losses and not being able to break through against sides that have long had the wood over them must be beginning to frustrate new coach Michael Hartley.
With Gisborne and Sandhurst awaiting over the next fortnight a win on Saturday is non-negotiable for the Magpies, who are only one game outside the top five.
Like Castlemaine, Kangaroo Flat too will see this as a genuine opportunity on its home deck to settle its season on the back of three losses in a row in which it has kicked just a combined 15 goals against Strathfieldsaye (5), Eaglehawk (7) and Golden Square (3) following the 18 goals it booted in its last win against South Bendigo in round three.
Last time: Kangaroo Flat 13.18 (96) def Castlemaine 11.7 (73).
Since 2010: Kangaroo Flat 21; Castlemaine 4.
Selection: Castlemaine.
SANDHURST v EAGLEHAWK
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
Eaglehawk gets the next crack at the ladder-leading Sandhurst at the QEO.
The Hawks are 3-2 and were valiant against Gisborne last start in a 34-point loss, but are going to have to show greater discipline on Saturday.
Twice against Gisborne the Hawks had players sent off, making what was already a challenging task all the more difficult, with wingman Brady Rowles to miss this clash through a one-match striking suspension, while forward/ruck Jonty Neaves is clear to play after receiving a striking reprimand.
The 5-0 Dragons are coming off a 54-point win over Golden Square in last week's stand-alone grand final rematch.
Interesting to note that despite the loss of who had been the competition's No.1 ruckman, Hamish Hosking to Birchip-Watchem, the Dragons' 48 clearances per game are slightly above last year's average of 47.
Fair to say the full-time addition of captain Lachlan Tardrew has something to do with that given he has had 14, 9, 19, 7 and 10 clearances - plus a truckload of possessions - in his five games so far.
Last time: Sandhurst 13.8 (86) def Eaglehawk 4.8 (32).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 13; Eaglehawk 12; Drawn 1.
Selection: Sandhurst.
MARYBOROUGH v GOLDEN SQUARE
2.20pm Saturday at Maryborough.
Been a big few days for Maryborough off the field as the club has put its future beyond this season on the agenda for its members to consider.
Off-field will play out over the coming months, beginning with a members vote next week, while on-field the Magpies front up on Saturday to a side that has inflicted an enormous amount of pain on them in recent years in Golden Square.
The Bulldogs' past four winning margins against the Magpies have been 193, 239, 163 and 218 points, with Saturday presenting the chance for Golden Square to notch win No.3 and also give its percentage of 86.8 a healthy boost.
Just the two football games for the day with a fourth-consecutive reserves forfeit for the Magpies.
Last time: Golden Square 36.18 (234) def Maryborough 5.11 (41).
Since 2010: Golden Square 24; Maryborough 1.
Selection: Golden Square.
LADDER: 1. Sandhurst (20), 2. Strathfieldsaye (20), 3. Gisborne (16), 4. Eaglehawk (12), 5. Golden Square (8), 6. South Bendigo (8), 7. Kangaroo Flat (8), 8. Castlemaine (4), 9. Maryborough (0).
NORTH BENDIGO v COLBINABBIN
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
Coming off the bye it's a trip to Atkins Street, where North Bendigo has won 67 of its 72 games since 2014, for Colbinabbin.
The Grasshoppers will be buoyed after coming off their best performance of the season last start when they defeated Lockington-Bamawm United by 61 points.
Jude Ryan has been a consistent performer through the midfield for the Grasshoppers this season and was rewarded for his good form with a debut game for the Bendigo Pioneers in the Coates League last week.
The Bulldogs are in good nick at 6-1 and just like Colbinabbin a week earlier were also 61-point winners over LBU last week.
A couple of recruits playing particularly well for the Bulldogs with midfielder Ryan Hartley having fit in seamlessly from Golden Square, while Jake Dean is among the competition's handful of players to have kicked a goal in every game their team has played.
Last time: North Bendigo 13.20 (98) def Colbinabbin 8.10 (58).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 23; Colbinabbin 8; Drawn 1.
Selection: North Bendigo.
ELMORE v LBU
2.15pm Saturday at Elmore.
Seems like one of the best chances the Bloods are going to get to rid the monkey off their back and notch a win this year.
The Bloods are playing at home - where they agonisingly lost to Huntly by one point a fortnight ago - against an LBU side that sits just one position above them on the ladder and is coming off back-to-back 10-goal losses the past two rounds.
Elmore has played good football in patches last season and if they can put four quarters together an opportunity is in the offering?
Conversely, despite the ordinary form of the Cats, who haven't built any momentum yet, they sit just one game outside the top five.
Last time: LBU 13.8 (86) def Elmore 7.8 (50).
Since 2010: LBU 22; Elmore 7.
Selection: LBU.
LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER v MOUNT PLEASANT
2.15pm Saturday at Gunbower.
It's a cliche, but this is a genuine "eight point" game as Leitchville-Gunbower (4th) hosts Mount Pleasant (5th).
Come 5pm Saturday the Bombers will have either built a two-game buffer on the Blues should they win, or they will be level pegging on four wins apiece at the halfway mark if Mount Pleasant gets up.
Both teams have been up and down over the course of the season, hence they find themselves in the middle of the pack, but their best is very good.
Mount Pleasant has shown that by all three of its wins being over 12 goals, while the Bombers have their win-loss record in the positive (4-3) and still an enormous amount of improvement in them according to coach Shannon Keam.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 11.18 (84) def Leitchville-Gunbower 9.4 (58) - 2023 elimination final.
Since 2010: Leitchville-Gunbower 17; Mount Pleasant 10.
Selection: Mount Pleasant.
HEATHCOTE v HUNTLY
2.15pm Saturday at Heathcote.
Can't help but wonder if there is a bit of Brisbane Lions about Heathcote?
Has the disappointment of getting rolled by Mount Pleasant in last year's grand final in a game they were heavily favoured in and were narrowly in front of at three quarter-time spilled over into this season?
Because what Heathcote dished up last week in kicking just four goals in a 92-point loss to White Hills is only a shell of what the Saints were last season.
Who'd have thought at the start of the year that we'd get to round nine and Heathcote would be just one win ahead of Huntly?
But that's where it sits through a combination of the drop off of the Saints and improvement of the Hawks, who while they will be the underdogs on Saturday have shown over the past month they are not to be discounted in this contest.
Last time: Heathcote 28.22 (190) def Huntly 6.4 (40).
Since 2010: Huntly 16; Heathcote 9.
Selection: Heathcote.
LADDER: 1. White Hills (28), 2. North Bendigo (24), 3. Heathcote (16), 4. Leitchville-Gunbower (16), 5. Mount Pleasant (12), 6. Colbinabbin (12), 7. Huntly (12), 8. LBU (8), 9. Elmore (0).
BL-SERPENTINE v MAIDEN GULLY YCW
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
With a bye next week the Bears round out their first half of the season at home against Maiden Gully YCW.
Contrasting seasons for the two sides with the Bears in contending mode at 5-2 and with a percentage of 146.1, while the 2-4 Eagles have managed just four goals in their past two outings against Marong and Newbridge.
The goalkicking exploits of Bears' forward Josh Mellington continues to be one of the big talking points in the LVFNL this year.
Another 13 against Mitiamo last week gives him 70 for the season - 15 more than any other player in country Victoria, with Murchison's James Lloyd second on 55.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 15.22 (112) def Maiden Gully YCW 9.7 (61).
Since 2010: BL-Serpentine 18; Maiden Gully YCW 8.
Selection: BL-Serpentine.
BRIDGEWATER v MITIAMO
2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater.
Doesn't get any easier for Mitiamo as the Superoos continue to chase their first win of 2024.
The Superoos head to Bridgewater to take on a Mean Machine side that has had the chance to freshen up off a bye.
Suspect the bye probably came at a good time for Bridgewater coming off three games in a row against fellow big four sides Marong (lost by 56), BL-Serpentine (won by 26) and Pyramid Hill (lost by 53).
Jon Varcoe's Superoos will crack in, but will be up against it containing the class of the Mean Machine.
Last time: Bridgewater 10.4 (64) def Mitiamo 7.8 (50).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 24; Mitiamo 6.
Selection: Bridgewater.
NEWBRIDGE v CALIVIL UNITED
2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge.
Great win for Calivil United over Inglewood last week that has opened up the battle for fifth spot.
The Demons (6th) and Newbridge (7th) are both on the outside of the top five looking in with this a critical contest in the context of their September aspirations.
While the Demons are a game ahead of the Maroons, there's certainly not much between the two in terms of their average scores for and against - Calivil United is 62/113 and Newbridge 64/111 - while the Demons have won 9 of their 24 quarters and the Maroons 8.
Newbridge has the home ground advantage - plus nine consecutive wins over the Demons - while Calivil United has the momentum of last week's strong performance behind it, albeit without Northern Territory star Cameron Illett this time.
Last time: Newbridge 11.10 (76) def Calivil United 8.10 (58).
Since 2010: Newbridge 15; Calivil United 11.
Selection: Newbridge.
INGLEWOOD v PYRAMID HILL
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
One of the region's long-term match-ups where one team holds the absolute wood over another.
In this case it's Pyramid Hill having won 30-straight games against Inglewood in a stretch that began in 2007.
Hard to see Saturday's result being any different given the form of Pyramid, which has made a habit this season of jumping out of the blocks well and getting scoreboard heat on the opposition.
The Bulldogs have won every first quarter by at least 11 points and in total have outscored their opposition 213-53 in opening terms, so Inglewood will have to be switched on from the outset.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 14.14 (98) def Inglewood 11.7 (73).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 25; Inglewood 0.
Selection: Pyramid Hill.
