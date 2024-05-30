Bendigo Strikers storm home to stun Saints in netball thriller

The Bendigo Strikers produced a stunning late surge to upset the Southern Saints in their Victorian Netball League championship clash on Wednesday night.
Down by three goals with less than five minutes to play, the Strikers scored seven of the last eight goals of the match to win 48-45.
The Victory gave the Strikers two consecutive wins for the first time and lifted the club above the Saints into eighth place on the ladder.
"It was a very satisfying win,'' Strikers' coach Tracey Brereton said.
"One thing we spoke about in our pre-game talk was trying to get two wins in a row. It was one of our main goals.
"I think we were 8-3 down after a few minutes, so you just have to hang tough at this level because you can work your way back into the game and get the job done.
"Once we got settled in we got going with our game and the girls found their groove.
"The Saints are a quality team and, particularly their defensive end is very solid, it was probably a bit of a shock for the girls at the start."
It was a game of wild momentum swings.
The Strikers started poorly and trailed by as many as six goals in the opening quarter.
Once the Strikers found their mojo they outplayed the Saints in the second quarter.
A 15-8 term lifted Bendigo to a two-goal advantage at the main break.
The momentum swung the Saints way again in the early stages of the third term and Southern regained the lead briefly before the Strikers lifted their intensity.
A 7-2 run from the Strikers gave Bendigo a game-high four-goal lead before the Saints closed to within two goals at three quarter-time.
Some good defence from the Saints, combined with some Bendigo turnovers, turned the game on its head in the final quarter.
The Saints unleashed what appeared to be a match-winning 8-3 run to turn a two-goal deficit into a three-goal lead with five minutes to play.
The Saints had all the momentum and Bendigo was struggling in its front third.
Milly Brock, who started the game at goal shooter for the Strikers before being benched in the first half, returned to the game in the dying minutes and had a major impact.
She scored five goals from six attempts to spearhead the Strikers' late surge.
Execution down the stretch of matches had been a major problem for the Strikers in the first half of the season, but in their past two victories they produced some brilliant netball in crunch time.
Defensively, they forced the Saints into multiple errors.
The Saints only attempted three shots at goal in the final three minutes for one goal and two misses.
They went into panic mode and the Strikers stormed home to record arguably their most impressive win of their rookie VNL season.
"All credit to Milly because she started, then she came off and we put her on for the final six minutes for her to finish off and do the job,'' Brereton said.
"How nerve-wracking sitting there for a couple of quarters and then getting thrown back on?
"It was quality by Milly and it was also quality by our team to understand that we will make changes here and there and they're always ready."
Goal attack Teal Hocking continued her outstanding form for the Strikers, scoring 34 goals at 79 per cent accuracy.
Adding weight to the Strikers' win was the fact star goal keeper Charlotte Sexton missed the second half of the match because of injury.
"Charlotte had a heavy fall and fell on her shoulder, so she came off as a precaution,'' Brereton said.
"She was having a blinder up until then. She was turning balls over left, right and centre."
Sexton's place at goal keeper was filled by mid-season recruit Kristiana Manu'a, who is part of the Melbourne Mavericks squad.
"An opportunity presented itself for her to get some match time with us, so with the injuries we've had that suited us at this time,'' Brereton said.
"She came on for Charlotte and did a wonderful job. We're not sure how often she will be available to play for us because of Mavericks commitments."
The Strikers' next game is against fourth-placed Hawks Netball in Melbourne on June 5.
The Strikers' 23-and-under winning streak stopped at two games after they lost 65-55 to the Southern Saints on Wednesday night.
The Strikers couldn't recapture the form that saw them defeat Geelong by six goals and Gippsland by 10 goals in their previous two matches.
The Saints moved the ball efficiently and made it hard for the Strikers' defence to force turnovers.
The Saints' star goal shooter took advantage of the slick ball movement to shoot 51 goals from 53 attempts.
Mia McCrann-Peters led the way for the Strikers with 24 goals from 26 attempts, while Chloe Langley made 17 of her 18 attempts and Tori Skrijel made 14 of her 15 attempts.
As well as Bendigo's shooters performed, the Strikers couldn't force enough turnovers to put the Saints under scoreboard pressure.
It was a marked improvement on the first encounter the Strikers had with the Saints in round one.
That night the Saints thumped the Strikers 65-27.
The Strikers are 10th on the 23-and-under ladder with a 3-11 record.
They face the Ladder-leader Hawks Netball next Wednesday night.
