Self-reflection session aims conversations around change and reconciliation

A self-reflection workshop has taken place at the Bendigo library presented by the Bendigo Reconciliation Committee.
The event started at 6pm and featured a series of short films being shown to allow the group to discuss afterwards.
The films that the group watched focused on the stories of Indigenous people.
The event was a part of the Central Victorian Indigenous Film Festival taking place throughout Reconciliation Week 2024.
The aim of the workshop was to support people who reflected on personal attitudes and beliefs surrounding mainstream culture, white privilege, and racism and how personal beliefs and attitudes impact on the relationship and reconciliation the broader community has with with First Nations peoples.
This is the eighth establishment of the Central Victorian Indigenous Film Festival with multiple movies, documentaries and short stories being shown throughout Bendigo and the surrounding towns.
Films are scheduled to take place through to June 3 and are designed to allow viewers to learn more about reconciliation, how to be an ally, and how to drive change in their community.
