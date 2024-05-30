Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Self-reflection session aims conversations around change and reconciliation

BL
By Ben Loughran
May 31 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A self-reflection workshop which took place during Reconciliation Week. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
A self-reflection workshop which took place during Reconciliation Week. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

A self-reflection workshop has taken place at the Bendigo library presented by the Bendigo Reconciliation Committee.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.