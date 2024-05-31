Bendigo Advertiser
Mitchell St honours 'mass murderer'. What do we do with that legacy?

JD
Tom O'Callaghan
By Jenny Denton, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 1 2024 - 11:45am, first published 4:00am
A sign at Mitchell Street's intersection with Pall Mall. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan
You can travel down a busy Mitchell Street without realising the man it's named after oversaw a massacre of fleeing First Nations people.

