Mitchell St honours 'mass murderer'. What do we do with that legacy?

You can travel down a busy Mitchell Street without realising the man it's named after oversaw a massacre of fleeing First Nations people.
And Bendigo is just one of the many central Victorian towns with street names, landmarks or monuments bearing the name of the 19th century explorer and surveyor Major Thomas Mitchell.
Mitchell's troubled legacy has been thrown into stark relief this Reconciliation Week, 188 years after he and others ambushed a group of Indigenous people, by activists, who splashed blood-like red paint on one of 35 Victorian monuments to him.
"On this day on May 27 1836, a group led by Major Mitchell murdered seven people in the Mount Dispersion massacre," the activists said in a sign left at the Chewton cairn.
A second sign included Mitchell's name in a list of Victorian mass murderers - including James Gargasoulas and Julian Knight - demanding all memorials to him be taken down or that more information be added to them.
Others are saying it is time for people to have a conversation about the complexity of that history.
"I think you need to add to the past rather than try and erase it," La Trobe University's Richard Broome said.
The expert in frontier history said people should be able to weigh up all of Major Mitchell's legacy.
"Because if you erase it, people actually are not confronted by a different story of Thomas Mitchell."
So who was Major Thomas Mitchell, why does his name grace everything from Mitchell Street to Mitchell Shire, and why is he so controversial today?
Scottish-born Thomas Livingstone Mitchell was New South Wales surveyor-general in 1836 when he began one of the most important expeditions in the history of Australia's white settlement.
The military-trained 44-year-old with thick mutton-chop facial hair travelled through the country he labeled "Australia Felix" ("Fortunate/Happy Australia"), which would become Victoria, and sang its praises to the NSW colony.
Squatters from Sydney quickly followed.
Mitchell's role overall was "less than noble", Bendigo-based La Trobe historian Charles Fahey said.
"OK, he's doing his job as a surveyor but he's also determined to make the most of his opportunities.
"He's a man on the make, almost a real estate agent - plotting the path that became the way to come in and take the countryside."
Sometimes, Mitchell's intentions were more troubling.
According to Professor Broome, the context of the Mount Dispersion massacre was that Mitchell, who was travelling down the Murray in an exploration party, became fearful and defensive after being told a group of Barkindji men were "out to get him".
Mitchell feared it was a reprisal after a violent clash near Menindee the previous year.
"So he eventually decides to make a stand at a place he later calls Mount Dispersion, which I guess is a euphemism for what happened," Professor Broome said.
"It was a confrontation between two armed groups but I think what happens is when Mitchell's men get the upper hand they chase people who are obviously trying to get away, and then shoot upon them as they're crossing the river."
"So he got reprimanded for that by his superiors back in Sydney, and ...Governor Bourke, who was a progressive thinker, took a dim view of this apparently.."
An article in the Australian of November 8, 1836 - which refers to a death toll of 30 rather than seven at Mount Dispersion - explains Mitchell's party ambushed the Aboriginal group that was following them.
The Australian quotes from the account the explorer himself gave in a letter to the colonial secretary.
When his men attacked the Aboriginal group they had lain in wait for, "the whole [Aboriginal group] betook themselves to the River - my men pursuing and shooting as many as they could," Mitchell wrote.
"Numbers were shot in swimming across the Murray, and some even after they had reached the opposite shore, as they ascended the bank. Amongst those shot in the water was the Chief."
The killings were the subject of an 1836 inquiry by the colony's Executive Council - the parliament of the day - at which Mitchell gave evidence they were a matter of self-defence, and no strong findings were made.
