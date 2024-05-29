Get ready for a wet, windy 24 hours

The end of autumn is in sight ... and winter is bearing down on us with up to 25mm of rain forecast for later today and into the early hours of tomorrow.
It's been a dry, often mild, autumn and the last of the colour is still showing its style in places like Rosalind Park and around Lake Weeroona.
I went for a wander through the CBD yesterday, rugged up against a light chill, and it was delightful to see so many people out in their lunch hours soaking up the autumn sunshine.
If you're wondering what's in story weather wise, check out Jenny Denton's story.
She was also in Bendigo court yesterday for the latest on the Kamarooka growhouse case, where four Vietnamese men and one woman will fight charges of cultivating a large commercial quantity marijuana. Find out what's in store at the committal hearing.
The search goes on for Pat Connally, missing in the Heathcote area for six days. The police have said that no tip is too silly, Tom O'Callaghan reports. If you know anything that could help, please reach out to police or Crimestoppers.
And as Maryborough looks at a future away from the Bendigo footy league, Luke West delves into how Lockington-Bamawm United and North Bendigo are proving there is life beyond the BFNL.
Stay dry and safe today.
Juanita Greville, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.