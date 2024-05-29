Call for more people to interrogate their 'personal beliefs' on racism

"I just hope that in the next year we become more open as a community to talking about the issues that underline what has happened to Aboriginal people in this country."
That's the hope of John Bonnice, co-chair of the Bendigo Reconciliation Committee, as he urged people to continue a dialogue on racism and truth-telling.
While the committee and wider community had come a long way, there is still work to be done to create a more open and honest society, he said
Mr Bonnice said in the light of the Voice to Parliament referendum result it was clear there was still work needed to dispel racist rhetoric and narratives.
One of the ways the committee was working to break down those barriers was by hosting a self-reflection workshop on May 29.
The workshop was designed to encourage people to interrogate their views and explore how as a community we can move forward.
Mr Bonnice, who has been committee co-chair for nearly a decade, said his hope was that in the next 12 months those types of conversations would increase.
"We are talking more about our personal beliefs and attitudes and examining those attitudes," he said.
"I would really hope we are talking about it more, we have avoided talking about these issues as a country and as a community and we just need to be prepared to do that."
Mr Bonnice said it was the responsibility of non-Indigenous people to learn about the colonial history of Australia and learn of the injustices against First Nations people.
He said another step that was vital in the reconciliation journey was to reach groups that traditionally have not been connected to advocacy or reconciliation groups.
