Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Property

Renting for less than $400 a week no longer the norm as supply dries up

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
May 30 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rentals for less than $400 per week have dwindled in regional Victoria. File picture by Shutterstock
Rentals for less than $400 per week have dwindled in regional Victoria. File picture by Shutterstock

Finding a rental property for less than $400 per week in regional Victoria has become a game of chance, with availability dropping significantly over the past four years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.