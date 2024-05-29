Renting for less than $400 a week no longer the norm as supply dries up

Finding a rental property for less than $400 per week in regional Victoria has become a game of chance, with availability dropping significantly over the past four years.
PropTrack's latest Market Insight Report revealed the share of rental properties in regional Victoria listed for under $400 a week fell from 73.4 per cent in March 2020 to 28.8 per cent in April 2024.
In Greater Bendigo, out of the 223 properties available for rent on view.com.au, just 32 were available for less than $400/week.
That number dropped to 22 when searching for a two-bedroom property.
According to PropTrack economist Paul Ryan, affordable rental options were vanishing across the country.
"At the start of the pandemic, 43.2 per cent of Australia's rental properties cost less than $400 a week," he said.
"That figure has plummeted to just 10.4%, which is a third lower than this time last year.
Record-low vacancy rates, which reflected strong demand and low supply, created "exceptionally challenging" conditions for renters, Mr Ryan said.
"This is particularly problematic for lower income households for whom almost no rental properties are affordable, highlighting the critical need for an increase in the supply of housing," he said.
Census data showed there were 14,230 people in the rental market in 2021, or 23.5 per cent of the population.
The median rent was $300 and 4763 households were renting at properties were the rent payment was greater than 30 per cent of household income, meaning 31.3 per cent of renters were facing rental stress.
In October 2023, the average rent in Bendigo was $425 a week.
"The imbalance between rental demand and supply has seen rental properties listed under $400 drop across all markets except Darwin, and without any meaningful action to improve rental supply we can expect to see this trend remain and price increases endure," Mr Ryan said.
