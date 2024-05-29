Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Surviving and thriving: Cats, Dogs show what life after the BFNL can hold

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 29 2024 - 3:44pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Bendigo and Lockington-Bamawm United have combined to win eight of the past 11 premierships in the Heathcote District league. Both clubs formerly played in the Bendigo league before it became to difficult to compete in.
North Bendigo and Lockington-Bamawm United have combined to win eight of the past 11 premierships in the Heathcote District league. Both clubs formerly played in the Bendigo league before it became to difficult to compete in.

AS Maryborough weighs up its future beyond this year, Lockington-Bamawm United and North Bendigo are two clubs who have certainly proven there is life beyond the Bendigo Football Netball League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.