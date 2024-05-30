15 months after wrist injury, cellist (and surgeon) returns to stage

Beth Penington has had to watch from the sidelines for the last 15 months as the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra continued to break attendance records.
The cellist suffered a serious wrist injury after a bike accident the day after the orchestra's March 2023 concert and has been unable to play a stringed instrument since.
The Bendigo breast and paediatric surgeon's long wait to return to the orchestra is over with Penington set to take her seat on the Ulumbarra stage for the orchestra's second concert of the season on Sunday, June 2.
A past president of the orchestra, Penington led it through the COVID-19 pandemic and it is now stronger than ever.
"We were blessed with a diverse and dedicated committee and had appointed an enthusiastic and inspiring young artistic director in Luke Severn," she said.
"With the support of the City of Greater Bendigo, Ulumbarra Foundation and our community sponsors, the orchestra has gone from strength to strength."
Health concerns have reinforced for Penington the importance of music, family and community, and how the three interact.
Part of that was reaching out to Dr Rob Blum with an idea to play in the oncology foyer at the Bendigo Hospital.
"For me or for the patients, I never really know - I hope it is both," Penington said.
The ability of music to speak to cancer patients and their carers has resonated with Penington on a personal level.
A family chamber music ensemble pulled together on a flying visit to the UK for a breast cancer conference helped bridge a gap with her brother, who has been impacted by a severe illness.
"My sister and I looked at each other after we had practised and both knew we wanted to play for our brother," she said.
Music united the three siblings in a way that nothing else could have.
The medical connection with the orchestra doesn't end there.
Its ranks have been swelled in recent years by anaesthetist Dr Charles Chilvers leading the percussion section and Danielle Forbes, an oncology fellow who is an accomplished harpist.
The latest recruit to the violin section is Kimberley Chan, who is in her final year of medicine.
BSO president Nigel McGuckian said a high calibre orchestra was a draw for professionals looking to settle into a regional career in health.
"The dividends of the investments in a regional symphony orchestra are starting to flow through to the community," McGuckian said.
"I just have to keep pinching myself that it is real. It isn't just doctors.
"We have had a range of professional musicians joining us and other talented amateurs, including music students from all walks of life who have come on board.
"It's just amazing. All these wonderful musicians volunteer their time to create a magical performance."
Sunday's concert titled Emperor will feature 75 players on the stage for Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5 Beethoven's Emperor piano concerto and Strauss's Radetzky March.
Having sold out The Capital a few years ago, the BSO is on the verge of selling out Ulumbarra Theatre for the first time.
McGuckian said the 5th symphony was an iconic work and Penington was delighted the work would be featured on her return to the stage.
It spoke to her directly during her 15-month rehab from the wrist injury.
"Shostakovich lived so much of his life under tyranny and yet produced the most amazing music," Penington said.
"Life has been hard the last 15 months but never as bad as what Shostakovich had to live through.
"His music really speaks to me but his ability to thrive in adversity is such an inspiration. I love it".
Two more concerts will be performed in 2024, "Bravo Bendigo" will feature Bendigo talent, and "Resurrection" will feature Mahler Symphony No 2 with Gisborne Singers.
For tickets call the box office, or buy online.
