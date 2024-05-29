Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Undercover operatives to be questioned in Kamarooka drug growhouse case

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 29 2024 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial view of the Kamarooka property raided by police on November 29 last year. Picture supplied
An aerial view of the Kamarooka property raided by police on November 29 last year. Picture supplied

Bendigo Magistrates' Court will try to engage five Vietnamese interpreters for a key hearing later this year in the case of a major local cannabis growhouse bust.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.