Undercover operatives to be questioned in Kamarooka drug growhouse case

Bendigo Magistrates' Court will try to engage five Vietnamese interpreters for a key hearing later this year in the case of a major local cannabis growhouse bust.
Four Vietnamese men and one woman will fight charges of cultivating a large commercial quantity of the drug at Kamarooka during a committal hearing in November.
The charges relate to a Major Drug Squad bust of a "a sophisticated cannabis cultivation operation" at a 100-acre Bendigo-Tennyson Road property on November 29, 2023.
During the bust, police allegedly found more than 1800 plants weighing more than 400kg.
The bust was part of a larger operation that saw raids also carried out at a rural property in Dunluce and residential addresses in Deer Park and Maryborough, which according to police netted in total 1.4 tonnes - or $11 million worth - of the drug.
The police special operations group, air wing, Western Region Crime Squad and Brimbank Divisional Response Unit were also involved in the initiative, police said at the time.
On Wednesday (May 29, 2024), Hoa Van and Son Ngoc Duong, Anh Duc Nguyen, Van Phuc Trieu and Hang Thi Ngo appeared in court via videolink from different prison locations.
While the four men appeared in pairs, Hang Thi Ngo - who the court previously heard was pregnant - sat alone in a room at Dame Phyllis Frost prison.
Defence lawyer Anh Lian, who is acting for Ngo as well as Nguyen and Son Ngoc Duong, sought leave at the coming hearing to cross-examine "covert operatives" as well as the main detective in charge of the case.
In providing her reasons for wanting to do so, she told Magistrate Russell Kelly that Ngo and another co-accused hadn't been at the greenhouses when they were arrested.
The lawyer wanted to ask the witnesses about issues that could shed light on her client and co-accused's knowledge and intention with regard to the cannabis.
The court previously heard there was a lack of direct evidence proving Ngo was involved in cultivation.
Her defence counsel suggested Ngo could have been living at the Kamarooka property - where items belonging to her were found - simply as a companion to her partner, who is one of the co-accused.
Mr Kelly granted leave for the cross-examinations requested, with the condition that the undercover agents appear under their assumed identities with their video cameras turned off.
He ordered the quintet of accused to appear in court in person for their joint committal hearing on November 14 and 15, with space to be made for them.
None of the five applied for bail.
At an unsuccessful bail application for Ngo in February, the court heard that even if she were to face a lesser charge than the growing one, she was likely to receive a jail term, and an expected delay of 18-24 months for the matter to go to trial probably wasn't "inordinate".
The maximum penalty for the cultivation of a large commercial quantity of narcotics, a category one offence, is life imprisonment.
