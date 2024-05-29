Spirits lift as Noble Bootleggers plan to back 'little guys' in CBD store

For Longlea distillery owners Daniel and Kristin Lemura, showcasing the best locally-produced product in Bendigo and Victoria is a top priority.
The couple is opening a new shopfront on Mitchell Street called Alcohol by Victoria, which will market the best craft wines and spirits made in the region and state.
Hoping to be open in the coming months form where tech repair shop Geekly formerly operated, Mr Lemura said it was an exciting prospect to be in the heart of Bendigo.
"(The shop) basically supports all the little guys, so the mum-and-dad distillers, because there are a lot of them," he said.
"And they all get their own space on the shelf to arrange the stuff you won't find in any of the big bottle shops.
"It is a great opportunity for us to sell our product but it is a great opportunity to celebrate the little guys that nobody knows about."
The pair moved to Bendigo in 2020 and have spent the last four years building their own distillery Noble Bootleggers at a property in Longlea.
In that time the couple has made a lot of contacts in the region but hope to increase that contact base in the coming years.
After Alcohol by Victoria opens, Ms Lemura said the plan was to build strong relationships in the hospitality scene and bring more events to the city.
"(Our goal) is to work with the local bars and restaurants to share our knowledge and help to lift the scene to a whole other level," she said.
Mr Lemura said a major benefit about selling locally-crafted produce was that people who were interested could learn all about the entrepreneurs operating in their community.
"This will all be hand-sold," he said.
"Any staff members that we have in here will be passionate. They will get all the training from us, everything they need to really make it an experience.
"So you will be walking into the bottle shop going 'wow, I made a really good decision'."
