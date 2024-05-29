Bendigo Advertiser
Samantha Murphy

Samantha Murphy: smartphone found in dam search, police divers called in

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated May 29 2024 - 5:38pm, first published 3:45pm
Police inspecting possible evidence on the banks of a dam, south of Ballarat. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
UPDATE 3.45pm: Police confirmed they have found "items of interest" in a dam south of Buninyong while searching for the body of Samantha Murphy.

