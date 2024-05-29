Samantha Murphy: smartphone found in dam search, police divers called in

UPDATE 3.45pm: Police confirmed they have found "items of interest" in a dam south of Buninyong while searching for the body of Samantha Murphy.
Detectives were seen looking at a smartphone with a wallet cover at the scene, off the Buninyong-Mount Mercer Road, placing an evidence marker next to it.
Police divers have also arrived at the scene.
In a statement, police confirmed "some items of interest" have been located.
"Detectives from the Missing Persons Squad have located some items of interest in Buninyong this morning during their search for Samantha Murphy," they said.
"The area has been cordoned off and those items will now be forensically tested.
"At this stage we are not providing further information about the items until that testing has been completed.
"The items were located during today's targeted search, which involved investigators and other specialist units from across Victoria Police and assistance from the AFP.
"The investigation remains ongoing.
"Further information will be provided once we are in a position to do so.
"Police ask that members of the public do not attend the search at this time."
EARLIER: The search for the body of Ballarat woman Samantha Murphy is continuing, with police conducting a "targeted search" across the city.
In a statement, police said they were "not in a position to supply further specific details of (the) operational activity at this time".
"Police are undertaking a targeted search in the Ballarat area today as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Samantha Murphy," they said.
"Detectives from the Missing Persons Squad as well as a range of specialist resources from across Victoria Police are involved in the search.
"Police ask that members of the public do not attend the search at this time.
"Since February, police have regularly undertaken a range of enquiries and small-scale searches as part of the current investigation.
"Samantha's family has also been advised of the search."
Several searches have been carried out south and east of Ballarat, from Canadian to Enfield, in the past few months.
Patrick Orren Stephenson, 22, has been charged with murdering Ms Murphy, and will face court in August.
