You could buy an old gold mining site that made George Lansell rich

Mine shafts linked to illustrious Gold Rush identity George Lansell lurk below the surface of the land Bendigo council wants to sell.
Archeologists appear to have never had a good look at what might be buried there.
And the council has just been given a sense of the hoops future owners would need to jump through to get Heritage Victoria's approval for any buildings.
Here's the land in question:
That approval would be critical. The land is home to the Little 180 Mine.
"The mine is significant because it supplied the initial wealth that made Lansell Bendigo's 'Quartz King'" in the 19th century, Heritage Victoria's principal archeologist Jeremy Smith has told the council in a letter seen by the Bendigo Advertiser.
The letter was dated to the day after councillors unanimously agreed the sale should go ahead.
Heritage Victoria said it would want anyone looking to build to supply an assessment from a heritage consultant with gold mining expertise.
That assessment would need to include details on "how the site may be affected by any works, and make recommendations relating to any site investigation, monitoring, recording and/or reporting that may be required".
The Advertiser understands there has never been an extensive archeological dig on the land.
Council presentations and assets director Brian Westley said it was not clear how extensive any archeological remains were.
"However, we are aware of previous mining history on the site, which is not uncommon for Bendigo given its mining legacy," he said.
That mining continued until at least the 1930s, well after Lansell's death in 1906.
Council officers last week dismissed a member of the public's concerns about the potential destruction of mine footings if a future owner built on the site.
"There are more intact mining landscapes and foundations nearby," they said in a report tabled before councillors locked-in land sale plans.
That is not the only way people have interpreted the site over the decades.
A heritage expert in 1993 described the land as part of a "network of sites, the totality of which is considered to be significant".
The Ironbark site would not be the first the council has sold that has later revealed a historical treasure trove.
It sold a Lyttleton Terrace property to the state government in the late 2010s.
Archeologists later combed the site and found hundreds of thousands of historic artifacts in the footprints of multiple former buildings including homes and a hotel.
The dig turned into the most significant in Bendigo's history and did not stop the state government building on the land.
That site now houses Galkangu, otherwise known as the Bendigo GovHub.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.