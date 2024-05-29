No lead too silly: cops search lonely roads for missing Pat Connally

Police say no leads are too silly to follow up as their search for missing man Pat Connally expands yet again.
Searchers moved deeper into the Lancefield and Pyalong areas on Wednesday, May 29 in the hope of a breakthrough, five days after the central Victorian man vanished seemingly without a trace.
"We've got no real strong leads at the moment so we're just hoping for information from the public - the more information the better about anything they've seen or anything that doesn't look right," Bendigo's Sergeant Anthony Johnson said as the day began.
"Even if you think it might be silly, these little leads can add up, so just phone it through."
Mr Connally is thought to have been returning from farmland he works at Baynton, where he runs cattle among other activities.
Police and family members searched the farm areas extensively on Saturday with no success, Mr Connally's son Justin said.
"We expected [those searches] to show him around the property," he told reporters on Monday
The wider area is marked by wide open, rock strewn hills and dense pockets of bushland.
Much of it is fenced off as people's private properties.
Only 95 people lived in Baynton on the night of the 2021 census and people driving through can see few cars on the road.
Mr Connally himself lives in Heathcote and commutes each day to his farm holdings.
Searchers are holding out hope they will find him close to his white Landcruiser ute.
It has distinctive black and silver sideboards and a silver toolbox in the back behind the driver's seat and is registered as 1CX1OO.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers or police.
