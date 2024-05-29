Roll up, roll up! Circus brings clowns, trapeze acts and Wheel of Death

The Great Moscow Circus has arrived in Bendigo and it promises to deliver a 'wow' factor of high energy entertainment.
Trapeze acts, freestyle BMX riders and a Wheel of Death are just some of the extreme acts on show.
Circus marketing manager Mark Edgley said the youngest rider in the 'Globe' was 10-year-old Cruz Weber, part of the long-standing Weber family of circus performers.
Cruz's sister Tianni is also part of the circus as a trapeze artist.
"We've also got the funniest clown in the world who comes out between acts and brings the audience up as part of the show," Mr Edgley said.
"We also have The Wheel of Death where a Colombian acrobat walks around a spinning wheel inside and on the outside, wearing a blindfold and all sorts of things."
There's singers and dancers, the Ukraine Swing and trampoline stunts as well.
"Being in a smaller tent you feel like you're on top of the circus and - I'm not just saying this - but it's great to see so many people leave at the end with a massive smile on their face," Mr Edgley said.
An don't let the name fool you. The Moscow Circus is not Russian.
"We are an Australian-owned business but we have a lot of international performers," Mr Edgley said.
"We know prices of everything are going up but we've kept our ticket prices down. It is a show for all ages."
Tickets range from $25 to $70 and can be purchased online here or by calling 0497 667 269.
The circus is set up at the Bendigo Showgrounds for the next two weeks with the following performances scheduled:
