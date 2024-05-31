BFNL: Langford the key pillar in Eaglehawk's solid defensive unit

If you were to ask yourself who is Eaglehawk's most important player in 2024, Charlie Langford would be right in the conversation.
Now in his third season at Canterbury Park, Langford's form over the past 12 months has seen him become one of the most respected key defenders in the BFNL.
He is up there with Jack Reaper, Jon Coe and Bryce Curnow as the league's premier tall backman, and that was shown with an invite to the BFNL's interleague training squad.
Langford has snared the most intercept marks for Eaglehawk (2024), ranking fourth in the league in that facet with 19 this season, and averages the second most disposals per game for the Hawks with 24.40.
His intercept numbers have improved, but that area of his game was already well established.
Hawks coach Travis Matheson highlighted the need for better run from their back half in the pre-season, and Langford has and will play a big part in that.
While no mug in that regard last campaign, Langford has almost doubled his rebound 50 numbers from an average of 5.31 per game in 2023 to 10.6 this season.
Speaking to the Bendigo Advertiser, Langford explained where he felt his game had improved.
"Matho (Travis Matheson) liked last year how I was able to role of and intercept, but he wanted me driving my legs and creating a bit of run from the back half similar to Clayton Holmes's role in the past," Langford said.
"That was a part of our game we thought we could improve as a whole, with the aim of getting deeper forward 50 entries.
"So that's been something I think I've provided at times, but it can be difficult when you've got the key matchups."
It hasn't all been smooth sailing for Langford this season.
His last three games have been excellent, but he looked rusty in the first couple weeks of the season as he got back into the groove after breaking his collarbone late last year.
That injury was just another in a long line that has riddled his promising young career so far.
It was understandably a tough time for Langford as he watched his teammates from the sidelines in the 2023 finals series, but it is driving him to return to the post-season.
"I think I'm slowly progressing into the season, and coming off the broken collarbone late last year, it took me a few weeks to adjust back into contact footy," Langford said.
"Initially, it (broken collarbone) didn't get me down, but once I sat in the QEO stands, especially in the Strathfieldsaye semi, I was really disappointed not to be out there to try and help the boys get over the line.
"But we've definitely got a group of boys who can propel us back into September, and I'm trying to play a role for the team which will hopefully help us in that goal."
Along with the inclusion of Bryce Frost in the ruck, the Hawks' back six has been the most impressive area of their game in 2024.
Questions still remain on how deep their midfield runs and what their right forward line mix is, but outside of a second-quarter blitz by Gisborne a fortnight ago, their defensive game has been superb.
Across their first four matches, they only conceded nine, ten, six and seven goals.
"We're doing quite well as a back six," Langford said.
"With the key pillars of Oscar Madden and Jacob O'Brien coming along really well, it allows me and Pala Kuma - who has been a great addition to our side - to create a bit of run of half back.
"Then we've got the likes of Sam Thompson playing good lockdown roles, so we're a settled group of six or seven, and as a team, we pride ourselves on our defence."
Langford and his fellow defenders have arguably the toughest task in the BFNL this Saturday.
It's a daunting proposition, but these are the days Langford plays for.
"I pride myself on playing well in the big games and on the big matchups, so personally, it's a huge driving force to play my best against the best," he said.
"It will be an adjustment for us on the larger QEO deck, but hopefully, we can stick with them and potentially cause an upset, so I'm really looking forward to it, and I'd love to have the Fergus Greene matchup.
"We've taken it up to Strathfieldsaye and Gisborne for two and a bit quarters, so if we can prove we can do it against Sandhurst and get over the line, that will show the competition we're a real force this season."
