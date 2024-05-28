Get ready for a wet night - 'some beautiful rain' should be headed our way

Bendigo can expect a wet evening tomorrow, with low pressure systems forming over Western Australia headed east across the country.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting 25mm for the city on Thursday, which would fall mainsly in the evening and into the early hours of Friday.
Meteorologist Helen Reid said WA had been "pummelled" overnight and the system had now started to move across the continent.
"Hopefully by tomorrow we're going to see some beautiful rain through Victoria as well," she told the Advertiser.
"We are looking at it being nicely into double figures, around that 25mm sort of mark, around a lot of Victoria, including Bendigo.
"Bendigo might catch a little bit more than that, up to 30mm but we aren't looking at hundreds of millimetres."
The rain, the "first hints" of which were likely to be felt mid-afternoon tomorrow, was expected to clear up quite quickly.
"It's got very dry air behind it," Ms Reid said.
"It should be all done by the time most people are stirring for Friday."
"And by the time we get to the weekend we're expecting it to be cloudy on Saturday and sunny from Sunday onwards."
The cloud cover will make for warmer overnight lows, with tomorrow headed for a minimum of 7, and a maximum of 21, Friday a low of 9, with a maximum of 15, and Saturday a low of 4 and high of 13, while on sunny Sunday, the temperature is predicted to range between a minimum of 4 and maximum of 15.
