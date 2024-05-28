Bendigo Advertiser
Inaugural Red Dirt ball to tackle farmer mental health challenges

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated June 2 2024 - 12:31pm, first published May 29 2024 - 6:00am
The Red Dirt Gala Ball will be held in Smeaton on June 15. Supplied picture
Farmers in the region are blending activism with enjoyment for a new gala event aimed at addressing mental health issues stemming from the government's controversial transmissions lines project.

Journalist

