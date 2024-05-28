It's strange how enshrined in our culture fireworks are. Each one has to be bigger, and better, than the one before.
There's quite a lot of competition that goes on.
At the top are things like the world-renowned fireworks that Sydney put on each year. I stood out on a freezing London night one New Year's Eve only to be disappointed the display wasn't like Sydney.
Then there is Bendigo.
It has its own rankings on awe-inspiring displays.
From a madison show that went on and on, to Easter fireworks (which this year were at risk from shortage of crackers) and New Year's blow outs.
Enter the debate in council on to firework, or not to firework.
Cr Julie Sloan has called for the City of Greater Bendigo to shift away from its fireworks displays in favour of entertainment "more inclusive for people, safer for animals and wildlife".
Something less prone to fire and wind risks was also an ask.
The readers of the Bendigo Advertiser have waded in. Some say they are expensive and terrify dogs, others say they are therapeutic and provide awe and wonder.
So what's your view? Should they stay? Or should they go? Have your say in our poll.
The Maryborough footy and netball club may not be long for the Bendigo league, Adam Bourke writes.
The Magpies' long battle to remain competitive in the BFNL has reached breaking point, with the club investigating moving to a district league or merging with another district club.
Find out more in our series of articles
Have a great hump day.
Juanita Greville, Editor
