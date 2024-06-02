Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

'Cheeky twists': why chef Rory Brown has been crowned Vic's best

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 3 2024 - 8:52am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brown says he likes to include new takes on old classics in his menus. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Brown says he likes to include new takes on old classics in his menus. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

For Rory Brown, winning awards isn't as important as keeping his food honest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.