Valuable insight: why Indigenous youth should express themselves in art

As they reflect on their past lives, two Bendigo-based First Nations women look back and wonder what would be different if they had someone to mentor them and allow them to explore opportunities.
That is why for Yorta Yorta woman Janet Bromley and Wergaia woman Anne Conway they work to help give young Indigenous people a platform and express themselves.
Ms Bromley works as the First Nations art officer for the City of Greater Bendigo while Ms Conway helps run Bendigo's community radio station Phoenix FM.
For Ms Bromley the work she does empowers young people to explore the artistic space including at the Djaa Djuwima art gallery on Pall Mall.
The gallery is hosting the exhibition Young Mob Excelling with around 20 First Nations youths having some of their art on display for the wider community to admire.
Meanwhile, for Ms Conway part of her work at the radio station includes running the segment Koori Shoutout which focuses on playing Indigenous music and highlighting Indigenous stories.
Koori Shoutout also helps young Aboriginal people create and run their own radio shows and discuss things they are care about.
Both women said it was great to be able to help young people explore their passions and strive towards goals.
"Young people need more positivity and see other young people that have achieved something and you don't have to do much to achieve something," Ms Bromley said.
"You don't need to be in the face of someone, you don't need to know that person.
"You do not know that person that you will inspire."
Ms Conway said she loved to "help the young ones" explore who they are and what they are passionate about.
She said this was because when she was younger she did not have a mentor to guide her through various opportunities.
"Especially with First Nations kids there can be a perception that they are not doing too well, they are committing crimes or whatever," she said.
"But, the majority are coming along really fine and they sometimes need that little bit of extra support so they think 'I'm alright and what I am doing has value'.
"In my own youth I had aspirations but I didn't have anyone to mentor me so consequently I didn't do what I could have until I was much older."
Ms Bromley said she had a similar experience with only exploring education avenues later in life and often wondered how life would have been different if she pursued those opportunities when she was younger.
Ms Conway said anyone young Aboriginal people looking to get involved with Koori Shoutout should contact the station.
Young Mob Excelling opened at the start of May and will run until the end of August.
