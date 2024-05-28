'Step too far': plan to cram 10 homes on Ironbark site knocked back

A developer has been told to go back to the drawing board after their plan to stick 10 homes on a property in Ironbark was labelled an over-development by Greater Bendigo councillors.
The plan was for a mix of eight three-bedroom double-storey townhouses, with another building with two two-bedroom units to be built at 76 Lilac Street, Ironbark.
The proposal was recommended for approval by council officers, however at their meeting on Monday, May 27, councillors agreed it was not suitable for the neighbourhood.
"My view is that the application, while in most respects technically fitting within our planning scheme and residential code, contravenes the neighborhood character of this area," councillor Dave Fagg said.
"The applicant has played just within the lines in almost every conceivable way with regard to stormwater, green space, parking, overshadowing, traffic among other elements.
"And while I cannot help but admire their dedication to pushing but not contravening technical specifications of the residential code, I think what's happened is that this has made it an overdevelopment of the site."
Councillors said while their planning scheme calls for more infill developments, particularly in established neighbourhoods, they must be appropriate.
"This application has all the hallmarks of a good outcome for infill development, it's close to public transport, the hospital and it's near the city center," Cr Marg O'Rourke said.
"In most scenarios, I would be supportive of infill [development] ... I think when that's done well, it's a really good outcome, but I feel this development does just go one step too far.
"It seems an overdevelopment for the site and I really am not convinced that it's the appropriate mix."
Two of the houses would have "non-compliant solar access", which was "not to best practice" according to council officers.
But "just enough" wasn't "good enough", Cr Julie Sloan said.
"It seems a small thing, but in fact we all need sun and sunlight to enjoy our amenity and our standard of living and to actually enjoy living in a dwelling that means a lot," she said.
While council should support infill development, it shouldn't result in poor outcomes, Cr Alden said.
"The main issue is that the size of this development fails to respect neighborhood character, in my opinion, and looks to be an overdevelopment when a much better outcome could have been planned," she said.
