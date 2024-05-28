SCHOOL FOOTY: Catherine McAuley and Bendigo Senior resume old rivalry

Catherine McAuley College will be hoping to lock in a home semi-final with a win against old rivals Bendigo Senior Secondary College at the QEO on Wednesday afternoon.
The biggest rivalry in Bendigo school footy will resume with CMC in prime position to end the School Sport Victoria Premier League Football pool stage atop their group.
CMC is undefeated from its two matches, having triumphed over St Joseph's College Echuca by 35 points and SEDA College by 49 points.
BSSC has yet to secure a win this campaign, having lost both their matches by 25 points (SJC) and 58 points (SEDA).
Despite their finals hopes already being quashed, BSSC player Jesse Gill said this game is still close to the pinnacle of school footy for him and his teammate's.
"Everyone is up and about for it," Gill said.
"Our rivalry with CMC is what we play footy for, and it almost feels like a grand final.
"This season hasn't gone exactly to plan, but our pride is on the line, and so is theirs, so it should be a cracking game."
CMC key defender Deakin Andrews had similar thoughts.
"We're very keen for it," Andrews said.
"I played in the game last year, and it was massive.
"A lot of students have got signed off to come down and watch for a couple of quarters, so it's not just our team that's involved, but the whole school can't wait.
"The season is going very well, and we're looking to lock in a home final, so there is a lot on the line for us."
Both sides are stockpiled with young talent.
BSSC will look to Bendigo Pioneers listed players Jack O'Shannessy, Jonty Davis, and Jed Daniels to break the game open.
Pioneers players for CMC include Gus Hay, Patrick Blake, Charlie King, Jaidi Jackson-Leahy and Jack McMahon.
The first bounce is at 1.00pm.
It will be the last match of the season for BSSC while CMC has a semi-final to look forward to in a fortnights time.
B: Hugh Behrens, Ben Miller, Harvey White
HB: Henry Edwards, Deakin Andrews, Jaidi Jackson-Leahy
C: Oscar Cail, Logan Kilcullen, Charlie King
HF: Shannon Tardrew, Daniel Noden, Patrick Blake
F: Joe Artavilla, Wil Pinniger, Oliver Edmiston
FOLL: Isaac Meersbergen, Jack McMahon, Gus Hay
I/C: Bailey Warfe, Declan Stevenson, Zane Connick, Kobi MacDonald, Darby Whatley
B: Archer Obst, Hudson Burke, Charlie Clapp
HB: James-Coates-Moore, Riley Naughton, Jesse Gill
C: Fletcher Watchman, Alex Wingrave, Ollie McCooke
HF: Luke Feuerherdt, Jaxon Howard, Jack O'Shannessy
F: Ray McNamara, Madden Gutherie, Ollie Turnbull
FOLL: Joe Hayes, Jack Bell, Patrick Dohcherty
I/C: Brady Stroud, Jack Molloy, Zach Whalen, Jimmy Wilkinson, Jonty Davis, Jed Daniels
